6ix9ine compares himself to Tupac in response to sexual assault claim

‘What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur? I never caught a rape charge.’

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine compares himself to TuPac, Donald Trump and brags about using the N-word in a wide-ranging new interview with New York Times.

The convicted felon remains on house arrest after being released from prison in April, amid COVID-19 concerns.

In February 2019, he pled guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced to two-years in prison after testifying against his former street gang, Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

He has since been dubbed a snitch. Some have also labelled him a child molester after he was seen in videos from 2013 miming graphic acts and touching a 13-year-old while she performed sex acts on other men, Complex reports.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine accuses Snoop Dogg of snitching on Suge Knight in online beef

In 2015, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to one felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service, per Daily Mail.

Tekashi insists he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time,” and that “I was 18 at the time. Am I this 40-year-old Jeffrey Epstein-type?”

He compared his journey to Tupac, who was convicted of raping a woman in 1994.

“Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved!” he told Times interviewer Joe Coscarelli. “What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur? I never caught a rape charge – ever.”

He did, however, physically abuse the mother of his child, Sara Molina, for several years.

Story continues

“Me and Sara spoke. I’ve been visiting my daughter, I’ve been giving my daughter money. I admitted my truth. It’s the worst thing ever,” Tekashi said. “But I’m not going to sit there and lie to you. I’m telling you, I did it. I admit to it, and I apologize.”

He went on to make clear: “I don’t owe the world an apology, the person I owe an apology to is Sara Molina. She got that apology. That’s where it matters.”

Read More: Biggie’s crown and Tupac Shakur letters to be sold at hip-hop auction

Coscarelli challenged 6ix9ine’s comments about Pac, pointing out that the late hip-hop icon “tried to give back through his work.”

“And what am I doing?” 6ix9ine replied. Coscarelli called his music “fun, but it’s not introspective.” He also praised Pac for being a “multifaceted artist.”

6ix9ine fired back with, “I got to feed the masses. There’s no difference between me and Tupac Shakur.”

As for his use of the N-word, 6ix9ine said “I grew up in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All my friends are Black. Who’s going to stop me? If I felt it was wrong, I would stop, but it’s not wrong.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

The post 6ix9ine compares himself to Tupac in response to sexual assault claim appeared first on TheGrio.