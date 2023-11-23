$6M signals project to modernize traffic flow through Fairmont

Nov. 23—FAIRMONT — Traffic in town is getting a big upgrade.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways is updating the traffic lights in Fairmont from timers to sensors, which will hopefully ease how much time vehicles of all kinds spend idling fruitlessly at intersections.

"It's a good thing, I think," State Delegate Mike DeVault said. "It makes traffic flow, it's frustrating to have a light turn red when there's no one in the other direction. I stay away from certain areas where lights are timed. Hopefully this technology will stop that and make traffic more efficient, flow better."

According to an email from Jacob Flaherty, transportation public information specialist for the WVDOT Public Relations Division, the project will overhaul 28 signalized intersections in Fairmont. Among the pieces of equipment being upgraded are communications, signal technology and controllers. A map of the planned work shows that traffic signals on Fairmont Avenue, Cleveland Avenue, Adams Street, Jackson Street Merchant Street, East Park Avenue, Locust Street and the Fairmont Gateway Connector will be replaced.

The work is already visible around town. Work crews have been digging up sidewalks at each targeted intersection and installing new bases to hold new traffic signal poles.

The project is due to be completed in spring of 2025. A contract worth almost $6 million dollars was awarded to Specialty Groups Inc., in December of 2022 for the work, which began in July.

DeVault said the technology that DOH is bringing to Fairmont is already used in other cities. The technology itself is adaptive, and uses cameras and sensors to detect the flow of traffic and react accordingly to prevent congestion.

"For example, it'll run Fairmont Avenue for 20 seconds and side streets for 10," he said. "During rush hour, it's going to let it run longer than 20 seconds to let more traffic through."

One thing DeVault wanted to point out was that the cameras being attached to the lights aren't red light cameras, but cameras with built in special technology that can read traffic. DeVault is especially impressed by the technology, which he stopped short of calling it artificial intelligence, or AI, but was remarkable nonetheless. His guess is that it's based on an advanced algorithm rather than AI, he clarified.

In other news, DeVault also wanted to bring attention to a Wastewater Public Meeting at the Montana Community Building on Nov. 28. He hopes to confront any misinformation swirling around the Fairmont Brine Processing Plant that he's encountered from his constituents. He said he's heard multiple concerns regarding radiation at the site. Through updates he's received from the related entities, the site is being taken care of with federal Superfund money. The work to clean up the plant should take about a year. Although the contamination is a concern, he said what the cleanup crews are encountering is not "megabad," with the contamination only being surface level.

He hopes to have that and more news at the meeting on Nov. 28.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com