6th and 7th Grade Academy faces new year with renovations and programs

Sep. 13—Students at Muskogee's 6th and 7th Grade Academy begin the school year with new classroom technology, plus a focus on improved reading and perfect attendance.

The former Ben Franklin Science Academy got new interactive TVs, which teachers can operate through their laptops in each classroom.

Academy Principal Reubin McIntosh said the emphasis on attendance and reading are among "transformative measures taking place."

The 6th and 7th Grade Academy seeks to ensure every student is on campus every day, McIntosh said.

"We believe firmly that when you attend, you win," he said. "That's our initiative, attend and win, supporting all achievers, sixth grade and seventh grade, for 100 percent attendance."

Attendance posed a challenge even before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, McIntosh said.

Officials at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy do home visits for students who have been absent.

"We also are looking at, if we need to provide additional support, whether it is finding a way of transportation, helping our parents get bus information, helping them get a schedule," he said. "Maybe look at what their daily schedules look like so they can make sure they can get to school on time."

Teachers, support staff, counselors reach out to families of students they have not seen at school, McIntosh said. They tell the students they have been missed and want to be seen at school the next day.

"We're helping at the front office with pulling attendance data," he said. "We are identifying those who have perfect attendance, and celebrating them and providing them with incentives."

The school offers a two-hour intensive reading intervention course for 60 students identified as struggling readers, McIntosh said.

"As we know, with COVID, when our achievers were unable to come to school, they experienced significant impairment to instruction and to their goals to be able to read on grade level," McIntosh said. "This program is designed to present them with a two-hour course per day to enable them to fill academic gaps, so they can read at or above grade level."

The first hour focuses on whole-group instruction, followed by an hour of smaller group instruction.

"The small group instruction fills the academic deficits that are there," he said.

The school also has more athletic programs in the seventh period, including boys' and girls' basketball, he said.

The school got a new gym floor funded by a bond issue Muskogee Public Schools voters passed in 2019. The gym will get new paint and bleachers to go with the new floor, McIntosh said.

The bond issue also funded improvements to the school auditorium.

McIntosh said other improvements include new LED lighting throughout the building, a new counselors' suite and modifications to the front office.