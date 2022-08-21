6th annual anti-violence walk and picnic hosted at Lonnie C. Miller Park

The crime in Jacksonville sometimes feels never ending and some locals around town say they want to put an end to it. Hence, some volunteers, local organizations and the JSO decided to host Stop The Violence at Lonnie C. Miller Park.

Today is the 6th annual anti-violence walk and picnic and Fidelity Lodge #251 came along. They are a local faith-based organization that helps the community deal with violence.

“It’s needed as we see the crime increase daily in our city,” says Burroughs.

A number of people came out in support, saying that crime in Jax is just too high. Even the JSO came. Current Worship Master of Fidelity #251 Demetrius Burroughs says they want to help with free fun events like today.

“We also just started a mentorship program for young men curving. Hopefully, we can catch them at a young age and save them,” says Burroughs.

A mentorship founder of Fidelity Lodge #251, Kenneth Wright, says he wishes he had this growing up as a kid in Chicago. There, Kenneth was a gang member.

“I found guys in the street to be family and the guys in the street weren’t positive, but they were friends and they showed me hood love and that’s what’s happening to our young men now. They’re getting more hood love than they are [getting] love at home,” says Wright.

And that’s where Kenneth and Demetrius come in, they help young men get away from bad situations with the JSO’s Sheriff’s Watch.

“It gives you the opportunity to talk one on one with the Chiefs of your area and the Lieutenants and Captains in your district,” says Wright.

Anti-violence walks and picnics have help for women too. Meet Gail Williams, she founded SWAG-V.

“Southern women against gun violence,” says Williams. She made SWAG-V after she lost a loved one to gun violence.

“Because of my brother’s death back in 1988, I witnessed his murder, which devastated my life,” says Williams.

SWAG-V works to help young women.

“With the epidemic of gun violence, helping to bring the community back up, helping disadvantaged youth, homeless women, stuff like that,” says Williams.

Fidelity Lodge #251 and SWAG-V say if you or someone you know needs help getting out of a stressful situation, needs help with gun violence, or needs someone to show you love and support, then please call them. You can do so with the following information:

Fidelity Lodge #251 (904)-742-0900

SWAG - V (904)-554-3496





