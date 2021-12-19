6th child dies following Australian jumping castle tragedy

The Hill

President Biden, the first lady and members of his family commemorated the anniversary of the death of his first wife, Neilia Biden, and their baby daughter, Naomi Biden, on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The president and his family commemorated the 49th anniversary of their deaths in a car crash in 1972. The Bidens went to Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Del., to visit the graves of both family...