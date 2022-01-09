🌱6th Day Of Record COVID Cases + Man Kidnapped, Robbed On Grand

Happy Monday, people of St. Louis! Here's what's going on in St. Louis today.

Here are the top 3 stories in St. Louis today:

St. Louis hospitals reported seeing a record number of COVID-19 patients for the sixth day in a row on Saturday. An all-time record of 1,219 people were under care for COVID-19 at the region’s four main health care systems, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The Task Force says that more than two-thirds of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Saturday were unvaccinated. (STLtoday.com) Planners studying St. Louis Lambert International Airport say that the construction of a single consolidated passenger terminal could be in the airport's future. A proposal outlined in a briefing to city airport commissioners on Wednesday called for a new linear concourse with 62 gates that would replace the 54 currently scattered across two terminals. Terminal 2, which opened in 1998, would either be demolished or used for some other purpose such as a hotel. (STLtoday.com) Authorities are investigating after a 28-year-old man said he was kidnapped and robbed near Grand Boulevard on Friday. The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. when the victim says he was pulled into a vehicle while walking home from a bus stop. Two suspects in the vehicle demanded the man's wallet and phone before letting him out of the vehicle near Jennings. The investigation is ongoing. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis)

These frigid temps are just right for the Saint Louis Zoo's sub-Antarctic penguins. On Jan. 6, the bird care team took some of the cold-loving penguins on a quick field trip around the Zoo. (Facebook)

The City Museum is looking for some people to join the Food and Beverage Team! Perks include two free memberships plus five free GA tickets for use on day one. (Facebook)

City crews are still experiencing manpower shortages as well as additional delays caused by switching back and forth from snow and ice control equipment to leaf collection equipment. (Nextdoor)

