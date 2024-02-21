6th District Republican candidates visit area

Feb. 21—CUMBERLAND — Several Republican candidates vying for the 6th District congressional seat visited Cumberland on Monday to attend a craft fair at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the Allegany County Conservative Alliance, the Presidents Day Craft and Vendor Show also served as a meet-and-greet with the candidates. U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat, is vacating the 6th District post to seek the Senate seat held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, who is retiring after serving four terms.

Candidates attending the craft show included Robin Ficker, Chris Hyser, Mariela Roca, Tom Royals and Brenda Thiam.

Hyser, who lives in Thurmont, is a former Maryland State Police trooper and Medal of Valor awardee. He completed multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a contract security consultant and is now chaplain for the city of Frederick homeless community and Veterans Service Center Platoon 22.

In addition to supporting parental rights in public education, he is a strong backer of law enforcement.

"You have some that aren't supporting the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights," said Hyser. "I think it's wrong. That's not me. It's back the blue until death for me."

Hyser spoke about reversing population loss in Western Maryland beyond Hagerstown.

"Allegany and Garrett counties are two counties in Maryland that the main source of income is health care and social services," said Hyser. "The average age out here is 49. These are dying communities if we don't do something now to stimulate growth.

"We need to bring in small businesses. Instead of bringing in an Amazon plant and giving them a tax break for the next five years, I want to stimulate the small business and mom and pop shops and give them tax breaks. They are the ones that are sticking around and serving the community."

Hyser said biotech, information technology and trade fields could increase in Western Maryland.

Roca, 39 and from Frederick, has a doctorate in business administration. She is an Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan and currently works for a government contractor.

"Being a mother of two, I don't like the direction the country is going," said Roca. "I can't sit back and not do anything. The economy is affecting everyone. I want to be able to help Western Maryland families and put more money in their pockets.

"What is happening at the (southern) border is insanity to me. Being a military person, the rule of law, if you are coming in illegally you are breaking the law. I'm pro-life and I'm a concerned mom and I want to protect our country for our kids.

"I really want to bring jobs to Western Maryland. Here in Allegany County, especially, there is so much untapped natural resources that Democrat policies aren't allowing us to tap into. You have coal and other energy development available. People in Allegany want industry and jobs."

Royals is a Navy veteran who lives in Darnestown, Montgomery County, with his wife and children.

"I'm part of the 9/11 generation," said Royals. "After the terrorist attacks, I went to the U.S. Naval Academy and I flew F18 Super Hornets. I had combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. We need to win with someone who has fought for our country before.

"Our country is under a different kind of attack than 9/11," he said. "Looking at our border, there is unchecked illegal immigration invading our country. There is out-of-control debt and spending. We need growth and investment. Businesses have left. We need infrastructure that will support businesses like broadband internet and energy.

Thiam and her husband live in Hagerstown. She has a doctorate in special education and was a teacher for several years, specializing in autism. She was appointed to the House of Delegates, serving from 2020 to 2023.

"I never knew that I would enjoy being a public servant as much as I did," said Thiam. "I served during COVID. I enjoy helping people so when the Congressional seat came open I decided to jump in.

"The main thing I hear from Allegany County is jobs and the economy. Families want to thrive here just like families across the state.

"We have to think of the long game. We need to save our district and the country. We have to keep championing conservative policies and we have to work together. We have to get back to common sense policy-making."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.