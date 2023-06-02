6th-grader sexually assaulted kindergarten girls in Texas school, parents allege in suit

Six families have filed a federal lawsuit against the Rockwall Independent School District in North Texas alleging that an elementary school “implemented an unauthorized program” that allowed a sixth-grade boy access to sexually assault at least six kindergarten girls in their classroom.

The families who are suing all have young children who attend Amy Parks-Heath Elementary School in Rockwall ISD, according to a news release from law firms Simon Greenstone Panatier PC and Fortenberry Firm PLLC.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas by attorneys Jeffrey Simon and Zeke Fortenberry. Along with the school district, the defendants in the suit are former Amy Parks-Heath Elementary principal Lindy Lewis, former teacher Ashley Rankin and the parents of the sixth-grade boy.

The parents of the girls were not notified about the program that involved older students working with kindergarteners in the classroom until after their children were assaulted, the lawsuit alleges.

“After learning that their children had allegedly been violated and sexually assaulted, the parents received a letter from school officials stating that the matter was being taken very seriously and that the school would continue to work with authorities to investigate and further address the matter,” the families’ attorneys said in the news release.

Despite the school district’s assurances, the Rockwall ISD human resources director insisted that the sixth-grader board the same bus with some of the kindergarten girls that he admitted to sexually assaulting hours earlier, the suit alleges. The lawsuit also alleges the sixth-grader was allowed back on campus for a picnic.

The sixth-grader was prosecuted by the Rockwall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office in the juvenile court system, the attorneys said, adding that they’re unsure whether there were more victims.

In a statement to WFAA-TV, the district said, “Rockwall ISD has not been served with the lawsuit. Regardless, the District does not comment on pending litigation.”