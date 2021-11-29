6th homicide charge filed against Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks

Dennis Romero and Matthew Mata
·1 min read

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade tragedy, has been charged with a sixth intentional homicide count in connection with the case, according to a court filing Monday.

The victim associated with the count was identified as a child whose death had been announced in court last week as the initial five homicide counts were read.

Brooks, 39, allegedly drove an SUV into crowds at the event Nov. 21, with five victims declared deceased overnight. More than 40 others were injured, authorities said.

Among those treated were several children, area hospital officials said.

The sixth victim died Tuesday as a result of "craniocerebral injuries from blunt force trauma to the head," according to Monday's filing, which cites the conclusion of a Waukesha County medical examiner.

Police said that before the incident they had been called to respond to a domestic disturbance involving Brooks, who was alleged to have fled that scene in the SUV and then driven through the parade.

Authorities alleged he intentionally targeted participants and parade-goers, ultimately striking a float. They said Brooks had a lengthy arrest record.

He was initially charged with five counts of intentional homicide and jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

Public defender Wilson Medina said by email, "We don't have a comment at this time."

Monday's count was filed by the office of the Waukesha County District Attorney.

