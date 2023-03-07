6th person charged in North Side shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

A sixth person has been charged in connection with an August shooting on the North Side that left one person dead and three injured.

Dayqual Allen, 20, of Pittsburgh, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy and gun charges in connection to the death of 40-year-old Stephone Drayton, who was found shot in the chest in the 1700 block of Brighton Place on Aug. 7. He later died at a local hospital.

Pittsburgh police used surveillance images, ballistic evidence and phone records to link Allen to the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

Tylajae Allen, Andre Allen, Andrew Johnson, Rayvon Poellnitz, and Hezekiah Nixon, who is one of the teens accused in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting, also face charges related to the murder of Drayton.

