6th person dead following South Carolina shooting

A sixth person has died following a shooting earlier this week at the hands of a former NFL player who also killed four members of a South Carolina family, officials said Saturday.

  • Vigil honoring S. Carolina shooting victims draws hundreds

    Hundreds gathered Sunday at the vigil for the prominent South Carolina physician, his wife and two of their grandchildren — all dead at the hands of former NFL player Phillip Adams, authorities said — to reflect on the lasting impression they made on their communities. Mourners cried and laughed in equal parts at shared memories of Robert and Barbara Lesslie, and two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.