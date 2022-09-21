6th teen charged in deadly shootout at Pasco party. She’s accused of helping them flee

An 18-year-old woman in the Franklin County jail is the sixth person facing charges in connection with last month’s death of a man outside a Pasco party.

Zhane P. Davis, 18, is the latest gang member tied to the Aug. 6 shootout on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive.

She is suspected of recording the west Pasco shooting when her boyfriend allegedly helped kill Denali Anderson, 20,

Davis also is accused of helping three of the suspected gunmen flee the scene.

She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Her bail is set at $10,000.

Davis’ boyfriend is Jaelin Tyrone “J3” Fields, 17, of Puyallup, one of five suspected shooters, according to court documents.

Investigators claim Davis along with three of the other suspects are members of the “Tri-Cities Blitz gang.”

Investigators claim Fields and Derick Jeremiah Jackson, 15, were with Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman C. Morales Salto, all 18, at the time.

Angel I. Garcia, Brian A. Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman C. Morales Salto, all 18, are pictured in this wanted poster compiled by Pasco police in the deadly shooting on Aug. 6.

Fields was not listed as a gang member, but he is reportedly linked to it through Davis.

While court documents identify most of the group as gang members, they stop short of directly linking the deadly confrontation Aug. 6 with gang activity.

Anderson was killed and Caiden Gawith, 18, was wounded in the gunfight following an argument. Panduro-Valenzuela also was shot in the arm.

The same gang was recently tied to the April killing of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick. Rivera was shot in his car when he went to the neighborhood to drop off $25 worth of marijuana oil, said police.

Davis allegations

On Aug. 6, Davis had caught a ride with two girls to a different party in downtown Pasco, saidinvestigators.

But when they arrived, they found police already had shut it down. They learned about another party on Pimlico Drive and headed there instead, witnesses told Pasco police.

Fields and Jackson joined them.

Soon after the three were dropped off there, gunshots rang out, according to court documents.

Gawith previously told police the shooting started when Anderson and Panduro-Valenzuela argued.

It remains unclear what prompted the argument, but at some point, Garcia allegedly got out of a Nissan and shot Anderson.

Candles spell out “NALI” in memory of Denali Anderson, the 20-year-old Kennewick man who was shot dead at an Aug. 6 party in Pasco, WA.

Then Panduro-Valenzuela and Salto allegedly began firing, according to police. Fields and Jackson also allegedly joined in.

Gawith was shot in the stomach and chest, and he later admitted to having a gun in a backpack near him but it’s unclear if he returned fire.

Anderson retrieved his handgun and “unloaded the magazine,” according to Gawith.

He said he saw Anderson fall and one of the teens got out of the car and shot Anderson twice while he was on the ground, according to the documents. He died at the scene.

Denali Anderson

Jackson allegedly helped the car leave the area by directing traffic while holding a gun, according to court documents.

And it’s believed that Davis recorded Anderson’s death on her cellphone. A conversation between fellow “Blitz gang” members on social media said “she walked up and recorded his dead body.”

Police have Davis’ phone and plan to do a forensic search of it.

After helping their fellow gang members escape, Davis, Jackson and Fields got into a Prius.

“Zhane asked J3 where his bullets were and if he needed more,” according to court documents. “During that interaction J3 responded to Zhane that he always empties his gun when he shoots.”

The Prius stopped near a gas station where Garcia was with the Nissan. Davis allegedly urged Garcia to get into the Prius.

A week later, Panduro-Valenzuela was arrested in Spokane along with Garcia and Salto and returned to Pasco to face murder charges.