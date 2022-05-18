6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denies immunity in coal ash cleanup for TVA contractor Jacobs Engineering

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied immunity for Jacobs Engineering in a lawsuit brought by workers who cleaned up the Tennessee Valley Authority's Kingston coal ash spill, the nation's largest environmental disaster.

Jacobs was the contractor hired by TVA to handle the massive operation to clean up the spill, which dumped 5.4 million cubic yards of coal ash across 300 acres near the Kingston coal-fired power plant in December 20. Coal ash is the byproduct of burning coal to produce electricity.

More than 220 workers and more than 100 spouses of workers have filed suit in federal court asserting they are suffering from illnesses, or in come cases have died, from exposure to coal ash without proper protective gear during the cleanup.

TVA contract workers remove coal ash from the edge of the Emory River next to the Kingston Fossil Plant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012, as part of the cleanup from the December 2008 spill. The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2012, it has approved TVA's preferred plan for dealing with the final phase of the cleanup.

Jacobs' request for immunity has come up multiple times throughout the case that was filed in 2013. The company's latest appeal to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals argued that it deserved the same immunity available to federal agencies like TVA because it worked on behalf of TVA, a concept known as derivative immunity.

The appeals court rejected the argument.

More: Kingston coal ash workers' case swings on two upcoming court rulings

Playground safety: State declares Claxton playground safe from coal ash as long as Anderson County maintains protections

"Jacobs concedes that it is immune from suit only if the TVA is immune. As analyzed in Part A above, we conclude that the TVA would not have been immune from suit on the grounds that Plaintiffs’ claims raise either “inconsistency” or “grave-interference” concerns," the court said in its opinion.

Anila Yoganathan is a Knox News investigative reporter.

Twitter | Anila.Yoganathan@knoxnews.com

Enjoy exclusive content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism. Visit knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Appeals court denies immunity for Jacobs Engineering in coal ash case