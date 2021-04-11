Lone survivor of SC mass shooting has now died, coroner says, bringing death toll to 6

Joe Marusak, Andrew Dys
·4 min read
Robert Shook, the air conditioning technician wounded in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Rock Hill, S.C., died Saturday, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

All the victims in the case have now died.

Shook was 38. He died at Atrium Health Care in Charlotte after he was airlifted from Wednesday’s shooting scene, Gast said.

Shook was from Grover in Cleveland County, N.C., Gast said.

The suspect in the case was former NFL player Phillip Adams, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Thursday. Five people at the home of a prominent local doctor, Robert Lesslie, were found dead at the scene and Shook was wounded.

Adams, a 32-year-old Rock Hill native, fired as many as 20 shots during the spree, Tolson said. He died by suicide in his family’s nearby home, according to the sheriff.

Victims of the fatal shooting included the 70-year-old longtime doctor, Lesslie’s 69-year-old wife, Barbara, and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, Tolson said.

James Lewis, 38, an air conditioning technician with GSM Services of Gastonia, N.C., was killed earlier outside the home where Shook also was shot, according to the sheriff.

York County Sheriff deputies guard an entrance to the residence of Dr. Robert Lesslie on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Former NFL player Phillip Adams shot 6 people on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, two grand children and a Gaston HVAC worker. Robert Shook, another Gaston HVAC worker was severely wounded during the shooting in York County. Adams later killed himself at his parents home.
‘Deeply, deeply saddened’

After Shook’s death, Tolson said Saturday night that he and his deputies were devastated that the only survivor had died.

Tolson said that he and some other deputies had driven Shook from the crime scene in a truck to medical responders at the scene.

“We all had hoped and prayed that Robert Shook would survive this,” Tolson said. “We are deeply, deeply saddened.”

York County deputies have not determined a motive in the shootings.

Tolson said the shootings shocked not just the people of York County but the Carolinas and the rest of America. Tolson vowed to help the victims’ families, and the communities of the victims, work forward together.

Tolson said he will attend a memorial and prayer vigil for the victims set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill. There, Tolson said, he will join hands with friends, and strangers, and be a part of a solution of love and caring for people that can try and help ease broken hearts.

“This community needs peace and understanding,” Tolson said. “It can and will happen. God is good.”

Shook’s employer reacts

Shook and Lewis, the two HVAC technicians, worked for GSM Services in Gaston County, N.C. Shook had deep roots in Cherryville in Gaston County.

His employer issued a statement Saturday night mourning his passing.

“We are all heart broken and our attention must turn to comforting each other and Robert’s family,” the company said. “Please keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days as we all face this together.”

911 calls

Officers were called to the home — in a rural area south of Rock Hill and north of the Chester County line — about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Tolson said two 911 calls alerted police about the shooting — one from an employee at the heating and air company where Shook and Lewis worked, and one from a nearby landscaper.

Shook was conscious after being shot near a van and called his office to tell them what happened.

“I’ve been shot, please call 911!” the technician told people at his office.

Meanwhile, the landscaper told the 911 operator that four people had been shot and that he saw Adams walk out of the house after hearing the shots.

“There’s two workers outside,” the landscaper said in the 911 call. “And four shot inside.”

Why the suspect shot the family and the technicians is unknown, Tolson said. Adams’ brain will be tested for CTE as part of the autopsy procedures, Gast said.

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is attended to after injuring his left leg during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, in St. Louis. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Adams was a football and basketball star at Rock Hill High School, where he was part of the 2004 Rock Hill Bearcats team that won a Class 4A Division I state championship. He also won a high school state championship in basketball.

He played both football and basketball at South Carolina State University and was drafted in the seventh round in 2010 by the San Francisco 49ers.

During his six-year career, he also played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. During the 2012 NFL season with the Raiders, he suffered two concussions.

The residence of former NFL player Phillip Adams&#xd5; parents on Marshall Road. Phillip Adams shot 6 people on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, two grand children and a Gaston HVAC worker. Another Gaston HVAC worker was severely wounded during the shooting in York County. Adams later killed himself at his parents home.
  A Foundering Football Star Killed a Family. No One Knows Why.

