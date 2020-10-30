7.0 earthquake rocks Greece and Turkey

The quake hit eight miles from Néon Karlovásion, Greece. (USGS)

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake was reported Friday off the Greek island of Samos, near the coast of Turkey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Buildings were shown toppled in Greece and Turkey on social media.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Néon Karlovásion, and farther than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.