7,000 marijuana plants seized from large-scale southern Oregon growing operation

Nearly 7,000 marijuana plants were seized Wednesday from a large-scale illegal growing operation in southern Oregon near Beatty, according to Oregon State Police in a news release.

The raid was conducted by OSP and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, with assistance from the sheriff's office and police in Klamath Falls. The search warrant was served on the operation located near the intersection of Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle.

All of the marijuana plants were seized and destroyed, and some of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in different stages of being processed, according to the release. Police also seized two semi-automatic rifles which did not have serial numbers, and both were loaded with high-capacity magazines, with more ammo nearby, OSP said in the release.

The operation consisted of roughly 40 greenhouses and used an estimated 1 million gallons of water, pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season, according to OSP. Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management also responded to the property after it was secured to assist with the investigation. The operation is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 7,000 marijuana plants seized from large-scale growing operation