About 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers thought to be missing since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Malyar calls on relatives not to publish photos of missing, as it could endanger people in captivity

“The number he gave is about 7,000 people,” she said.

Malyar added that any publication of the personal data of soldiers who are in captivity or who are considered missing can endanger both their life and the exchange process.

The deputy defense minister called on relatives not to post photos of missing Ukrainian soldiers on social networks and not to publish information about them.

She said that a photo of a person in a military uniform could be dangerous for them if they are hiding in occupied territory and looking for ways to escape, or are being held captive by the Russians as a civilian.

Malyar also advised the relatives of missing persons to contact the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War under the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence.

