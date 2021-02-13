7.1 earthquake shakes Japan, triggers landslide

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake occurred off the eastern coast of Tohoku, Japan, at 11:07 p.m., local time, shaking portions of northern and central Japan. At least 50 injuries have been reported following the earthquake.

The magnitude of the quake may be adjusted as officials continue to investigate the event.

Above is the location of the epicenter of Saturday night's earthquake off the coast of Fukushima, Japan, and the areas estimated to have felt shaking. (USGS image)

The epicenter of the earthquake was 56 miles (90 km) east-northeast of Namie, Japan, located along the coast of the Fukushima prefecture. Heavy shaking was reported in Sendai with light shaking reported as far south as Tokyo.

No tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan and across the Pacific Ocean Basin.

Several earthquakes with magnitudes from 4.3 to 5.3 have followed the initial event.

The earthquake triggered a landslide which spilled onto the Joban Expressway near Soma City in the Fukushima Prefecture with no injuries reported as of Saturday night. No injuries have been reported due to the landslide.

As of Saturday night, local time, a small leak has been observed at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1, NHK reported. It is believed that the water overflowed from the cooling pool due to the shaking from the earthquake. There is currently no concern for exposure to workers, stated the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

There are no abnormalities being reported at other nuclear power plants in Fukushima and Onagawa, announced Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato at a press conference.

According to a local news source, no abnormalities were found at the Tokai nuclear power.

Around 950,000 households are without power in the Tokyo Electric Power Company and Tohoku Electric Power service areas, according to a survey by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Train service has been suspended along the Yokosuka Line between the Zushi and Kurihama stations due to the impact of the earthquake. At the JR Fukushima Station, water was reportedly leaking from the ceiling.

Evacuation centers are opening across the Fukushima prefecture.

More reports of damage and additional injuries are expected in the coming hours as rescue and recovery efforts commence.

As recovery efforts continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week, AccuWeather meteorologist warn that a robust storm system can create difficult conditions.

"A storm is forecast to track along the southern coast of Japan from late Sunday through Monday," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys," which will bring areas of heavy rain to much of the country."

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) are expected across Japan with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches (125 mm) most likely in the higher elevations.

Following in the wake of the storm, cold air will rush into the region and can create bands of heavy sea-effect snow showers along the coast of the Sea of Japan into the second half of the week.

