7-11 opens Laredo Taco Company drive-thru in Dallas store

7-ELeven opened its first Laredo Taco Company drive thru in its Evolution store in Dallas, Texas.

7-11 is making it easier to satisfy late-night taco cravings, and get a quick Slurpee to go.

The convenience store opened its first Laredo Taco Company drive thru in its Evolution store in Dallas, Texas. It's also 7-Eleven's first ever drive-thru.

The drive-thru will serve tacos and meals with beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada and carnitas, as well as breakfast tacos made with eggs and breakfast bowls.

Drive-thru hours are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The all-day children's menu include tacos, a side and a small drink. Breakfast is served from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

“While opening the first Laredo Taco Company drive-thru restaurant with a 7-Eleven store would be exciting any time, we think customers looking for socially distanced ways to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner will really appreciate it now," said Chris Tanco, 7‑Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer.

How high are gas prices going to go?: National average soars to $2.87 a gallon as consumer demand grows

NFT: Digital Mars house by artist Krista Kim sells for $500k

Beer, wine and several flavors of wine-based frozen margaritas are on tap in the Laredo Taco Company Restaurant to enjoy in the restauran. Margarita flavors include classic, strawberry, swirl, watermelon, sangria, melon and pear.

The drive-thru restaurant also has indoor seating in the experimental Evolution store, which is the sixth in the country. In these new concept stores, customers can try and buy 7-Eleven's latest products with self-service and touch-screen ordering, as well as pick from a wider variety of wines and beers.

Customers can also use the 7-Eleven delivery app, 7NOW, app to order the tacos.

7-Eleven acquired the Laredo Taco Company restaurants in South Texas in 2018.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 7-11 opens its first taco drive-thru in Dallas Evolution store