A $7.2 Billion China ETF Just Added the Most Cash Since 2011

Maria Elena Vizcaino and Ye Xie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A US-listed exchange-traded fund that tracks Chinese stocks drew in cash at a record pace after the easing of the nation’s Covid restrictions and signs Beijing is ending its year-long regulatory crackdown on tech companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors poured almost $270 million into the $7.2 billion iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Tuesday, the biggest daily inflow since the fund’s inception in 2011. The ETF, which tracks the MSCI China Index, has rallied about 7% this week, following a report that Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up a probe into Didi Global Inc.

The Didi report has sparked a flurry of positive calls from analysts at banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. amid growing optimism that beaten-down Chinese stocks are poised to rebound. The relaxation of virus curbs in major cities and stimulus from policy makers are reinforcing the sense of confidence by easing worries about the nation’s economic growth.

“Covid lockdowns have held the economy and market back, but if this reopening is sustainable, the market looks set to rally ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s third-quarter meetings,” said Malcolm Dorson, a money manager at Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Beijing’s tech crackdown, which had ensnared sectors from e-commerce to fintech and even online education, spread to online gaming last year, when regulators introduced stringent measures capping play time for minors and imposed new requirements aimed at curbing addiction. But in another sign of regulators easing up, this week they approved the second batch of new games for sale this year following a months-long freeze.

The MSCI China Index was up 0.6% as of 9:43 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday, headed for a fourth day of gains.

Chinese shares in the US have also rallied. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index has risen for the past three days and is up more than 40% since May 11, though it’s still down over 10% this year.

“Tech stocks in China have been hit hard,” said Charlie Wilson, an investor at Thornburg Investment Management, who manages $1.1 billion in emerging-market stocks and said he’s overweight on Chinese equities. “We’re seeing valuations in large-cap tech names in China that we haven’t seen in more than a decade. I don’t see those businesses going away.”

(Adds MSCI China’s Thursday move in the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Mos

  • Intel Stock Slides As Citigroup Cautions On Q2 Earnings Miss, Cuts 2022 Outlook

    "We now expect Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss 2Q22 guidance and are lowering estimates accordingly," said Citi analyst Christopher Danely.

  • American startup EnergyX out of Bolivian lithium race

    American startup EnergyX and Argentine energy firm Tecpetrol have been disqualified from a race to mine Bolivian lithium, the government said, as the country aims to tap its vast resources in partnership with one or more foreign companies. Bolivia has the world's largest lithium resources but it has struggled for decades to mine them commercially, amping up its efforts last year amid a surge in demand for batteries for electric vehicles. None of the firms has exploited lithium at a commercial scale before.

  • Cathie Wood Sees Huge Inventories as Evidence Inflation Will Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood says the massive inventories now held by US companies suggest that inflation will die down. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for Expats“I’ve never seen inventory surges like this in my career and I’ve

  • Raytheon's HQ move cements Greater Washington as home to country's top defense titans

    With Raytheon Technologies Corp. shifting its headquarters to Rossyln later this year, Greater Washington will officially, at long last, become home to all five of the country’s top aerospace and defense giants. Many will see the addition as a coup, at least in terms of regional branding, if not perhaps for any major, direct influx of new jobs or tax base — which seems less likely from Raytheon's planned move from the Boston suburbs. Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) of Bethesda, Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) soon to be of Rosslyn, General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) of Reston, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) soon to be of Crystal City, and Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) of Falls Church, in that order, had the most “prime, unclassified contracts awarded across all government agencies in the United States” in 2020, according to Bloomberg Government’s most recently available BGOV200 report, an annual ranking.

  • Shares slide as sentiment ebbs on rate fears, yields rise

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. and European stocks slid on Wednesday as the outlook for rate hikes sullied sentiment, while bond yields rose after euro-zone gross domestic product beat expectations, adding to bets of a more hawkish European Central Bank. Trading was choppy as investors awaited an ECB meeting on Thursday and U.S. consumer price data on Friday that will highlight the dilemma they face. The White House said it expected the headline inflation number on Friday to be "elevated."

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • These 10 Companies Recently Announced Layoffs, Hiring Freeze Amid Recession Fears

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that recently announced layoffs and hiring freezes amid recession fears. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click These 5 Companies Recently Announced Layoffs, Hiring Freeze Amid Recession Fears. A wave of corporate layoffs has impacted the United States, as large-cap growth stocks have been […]

  • Yen extends slide, euro steady as all eyes on ECB meeting

    The yen dropped to a 20-year low on the dollar on Thursday, though most major currency pairs traded cautiously ahead of a highly-anticipated meeting by the European Central Bank, which should offer insights into its monetary policy tightening plans. The ECB is all but certain to flag an end to its long-running asset purchase programme at the end of this month, and promise a rate hike for July, but the size and pace of its tightening are uncertain. Speculation is growing that red hot euro zone inflation could push the ECB into kicking off its hike campaign with a large 50 basis point rate increase.

  • Musk’s Twitter Bid Leans on Financier Linked to Russian Tycoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter Inc., which has been upended by the billionaire’s threat to walk away, attracted a bevy of big-name backers and Silicon Valley mainstays. There were some notable exceptions.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 M

  • China Approves More Games in a Step Toward Normalization

    (Bloomberg) -- China approved its second batch of games this year following a months-long freeze, in a step toward normalization in the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsThe ap

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Bears OTA observations: Defense wins day vs. Justin Fields, offense

    Josh Schrock breaks down what we saw during the Bears' final OTA practice.

  • What stocks should I buy now if we're nearing a market bottom? Evercore likes these 3 hyper-growth tech plays to provide an 'additional boost' in a comeback rally

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

  • Read What It Will Take For Alibaba's Most Accurate Analyst To Reverse His Sell Recommendation

    DZ Bank AG's Manuel Muehl remained adamant on his sell recommendation on Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), amid hints toward possible ease in the regulatory crackdown. Last summer, Muehl was the first to recommend the sell rating on Alibaba and JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD), signifying higher accuracy than his peers. Muehl called the optimism surrounding the possible end to DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) regulatory woes "a bit premature and highly undifferentiated." Mueh

  • Oil extends gains on robust U.S. demand, China optimism

    Oil prices extended gains on Thursday, underpinned by robust demand in the world's top consumer United States while demand is expected to rebound in China as COVID-19 curbs across major cities are relaxed. Brent crude futures for August rose 50 cents, or 0.4%, to $124.08 a barrel by 0153 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $122.49 a barrel, up 38 cents, or 0.3%. The United States posted a record fall in strategic crude reserves even as commercial stocks rose last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

  • Attorney General Garland Condemns Violent Threats Against Supreme Court Justices

    (Bloomberg) -- US Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned threats of violence against justices of the Supreme Court, saying they “strike at the heart of our democracy.” Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for Expats“We will do e

  • China Stocks Roar As Regulation Squeeze Appears To Be Loosening

    China stocks in the internet sector, led by Alibaba and Tencent, are having their best day since mid-March on signs regulations are easing.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • NFL-Denver Broncos reach agreement with Walton-Penner family for sale of team

    The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the takeover of the National Football League (NFL) team, both parties announced. The Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, will acquire the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust in a deal reportedly worth $4.65 billion, a record for an American sports franchise.