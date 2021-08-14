7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti, killing hundreds

Haiti is reeling from yet another tragedy as a 7.2 magnitude earthquake tore through the island nation, killing hundreds and destroying infrastructure. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency. Manuel Bojorquez has more.

