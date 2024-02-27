New $7.2M center with technology programs to open here

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Osceola County plans to start construction soon on a new technology library.

The county announced Feb. 23 that it was awarded a $4 million Multipurpose Community Facilities Program grant from the state to build a $7.2 million, 8,000-square-foot technology library. The location would be on a yet-to-be-determined site in Osceola’s District 2 region, which includes northern communities like Buena Ventura Lakes.

Some features include learning labs with technology, as well as facilities for 3D printing and audio and video production. It also would include resources tied to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality, and co-working space.

Photos: 2024 hurricane names

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



