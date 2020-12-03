$7.4 Billion Worldwide Radio Frequency (RF) Cables Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio Frequency (RF) Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Cables Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radio Frequency (RF) Cables estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027.

Coaxial Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fiber-Optic Cable segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The Radio Frequency (RF) Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Beijer Alma AB

  • Belden, Inc.

  • HUBER+SUHNER AG

  • Nexans SA

  • Prysmian Group

