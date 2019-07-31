With A -7.4% Earnings Drop, Did Diadrom Holding AB (publ) (STO:DIAH) Really Underperform?

Assessing Diadrom Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:DIAH) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess DIAH's recent performance announced on 31 March 2019 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Was DIAH's recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

DIAH's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of kr6.0m has declined by -7.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 1.8%, indicating the rate at which DIAH is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Diadrom Holding has invested its equity funds well leading to a 45% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 26% exceeds the SE IT industry of 9.7%, indicating Diadrom Holding has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Diadrom Holding’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 38% to 59%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Generally companies that face a prolonged period of decline in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the latest industry expansion and disruption. You should continue to research Diadrom Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

