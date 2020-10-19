7.4 earthquake shakes near Sand Point, Alaska

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon at 1:54 p.m. 58 miles from Sand Point, Alaska.

A tsunami warning is in effect. According to the USGS, the epicenter was further than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 25.5 miles.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.