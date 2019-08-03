At €7.48, Is It Time To Put KPS AG (FRA:KSC) On Your Watch List?

KPS AG (FRA:KSC), which is in the it business, and is based in Germany, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the DB. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine KPS’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in KPS?

Good news, investors! KPS is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €11.38, but it is currently trading at €7.48 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because KPS’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from KPS?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. KPS’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since KSC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KSC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KSC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

