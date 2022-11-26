7.5%of this Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s (NYSE:ITW ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Illinois Tool Works Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Lei Schlitz, sold US$205k worth of shares at a price of US$205 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$229). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.5% of Lei Schlitz's holding. Lei Schlitz was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Illinois Tool Works Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Illinois Tool Works insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$212m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Illinois Tool Works Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Illinois Tool Works insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Illinois Tool Works has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

