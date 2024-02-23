7,500 Ohioans just had their student loan debt canceled. See if you qualify

Student debt relief activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

Over 7,500 Ohioans had their student loan debt wiped out this week as part of a new income-based repayment plan.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it's canceling $1.2 billion in debt for nearly 153,000 people enrolled in Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE. In Ohio, 7,540 borrowers will have a combined $60 million forgiven, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

"These aren’t just big picture numbers and impacts," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. "We’re talking about lives changed. We’re talking about families that are going to be strengthened."

The move is the latest by President Joe Biden to reduce student loan debt after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down his plan to erase $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for many other borrowers. Nearly 1.1 million Ohioans applied for forgiveness through that program, which Republicans panned as a taxpayer burden that left out swaths of Americans.

Here's what you need to know about the latest round of forgiveness.

How do I qualify for student loan forgiveness?

Ohioans will qualify if they're enrolled in SAVE, originally took out $12,000 or less and have been making payments for at least 10 years. Senior administration officials said that amount is common among borrowers who are more likely to default or come from low-income households.

The Department of Education will continue identifying people who are eligible and cancel their debt "on a regular basis." Officials said they plan to contact borrowers starting next week who might qualify but aren't yet signed up for the SAVE plan.

How to know if my student loan was forgiven?

The White House alerted eligible borrowers on Wednesday. If you received that notice, you don't need to do anything else.

Servicers have started processing the cancellations and will notify you when yours is complete. Education officials said borrowers will see forgiveness reflected on their accounts in the coming weeks.

If you believe you're eligible but didn't see an email, you can contact your loan servicer or visit studentaid.gov.

What is the SAVE plan?

The Biden administration debuted SAVE last year to replace the Revised Pay As You Earn plan. As of now, 7.5 million people are enrolled, including 4.3 million who have a $0 payment, according to the Education Department.

SAVE is based on discretionary income, which is the difference between adjusted gross income and 225% of the federal poverty guideline for your family size. Monthly loan payments are currently 10% of the borrower's discretionary income, but that will decrease to 5% this summer.

Accrued interest that exceeds your monthly payment is covered by the government, rather than being added to your principal balance.

The plan also offers other chances for loan forgiveness. For every $1,000 borrowed above $12,000, a borrower is eligible after an additional year of payments. For example, someone who took out $13,000 would have their loans wiped out after 11 years.

All SAVE borrowers qualify for forgiveness after 20 years if they only have undergraduate loans and 25 years with graduate school debt.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How do you qualify for student loan forgiveness? See Ohio numbers