With A -7.6% Earnings Drop, Did John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) Really Underperform?

Measuring John Wiley & Sons, Inc.'s (NYSE:JW.A) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess JW.A's recent performance announced on 31 January 2020 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Check out our latest analysis for John Wiley & Sons

Was JW.A's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

JW.A's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 January 2020) of US$147m has declined by -7.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 1.1%, indicating the rate at which JW.A is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NYSE:JW.A Income Statement April 17th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, John Wiley & Sons has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.0% is below the US Media industry of 5.8%, indicating John Wiley & Sons's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for John Wiley & Sons’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 9.2% to 8.9%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 64% to 67% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

John Wiley & Sons's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. In some cases, companies that endure a prolonged period of decline in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the recent industry disruption and expansion. You should continue to research John Wiley & Sons to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for JW.A’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for JW.A’s outlook. Financial Health: Are JW.A’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 January 2020. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.