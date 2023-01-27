7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in Florida, 25 charged: Details about Operation Nightingale

Cheryl McCloud, Julius Whigham II and Orlando Mayorquin, Palm Beach Post
Three Florida nursing schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas worth millions in a scheme that allowed aspiring nurses to bypass the required training to become licensed nurses, federal prosecutors have said.

The three accredited nursing schools were all located in South Florida.

Here's what we know about the case.

Operation Nightingale by the numbers

  • Fake nursing diplomas and transcripts issued: 7,600+

  • Number of individuals charged: 25

  • States involved: Florida, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Texas

What schools were named in the Florida nursing scandal?

One was the Palm Beach School of Nursing on Military Trail north of Okeechobee Boulevard. The others were Siena College and Sacred Heart International Institute, both in Broward County.

All three schools are now defunct.

What do investigators say the nursing schools did?

The schools distributed more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas worth over $100 million or roughly $15,000 per diploma, federal prosecutors said.

What were the charges in the Florida nursing schools investigation and how many have been charged?

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.

The DOJ is prosecuting participants in the alleged scheme. Defendants in each case face wire fraud-related charges.

How did Operation Nightingale work?

  • Recruiters helped aspiring nurses obtain fake nursing degree diplomas and transcripts from accredited Florida nursing schools.

  • The aspiring nurses used the fake degrees to qualify for the national nursing board exam.

  • If they passed the board exam, the aspiring nurses were eligible to become licensed in several states.

  • Once licensed, they were able to find jobs in the health-care field.

What were prosecutors' concerns about the scheme?

Prosecutors said the scheme put patient safety at risk since required training programs exist to “protect the public from harm by setting minimum qualifications and competencies.”

“What is disturbing about this investigation is that there are over 7,600 people around the country with fraudulent nursing credentials who are potentially in critical health care roles treating patients," said Chad Yarbrough, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami office.

How was Siena College involved?

Siena College was run by Eunide Sanon. Investigators said Sanon sold 2,016 fake diplomas and transcripts from November 2018 to October 2021 that falsely purported students had completed the necessary courses.

Sanon and three others in New York and New Jersey reportedly recruited aspiring nurses.

How was Palm Beach School of Nursing involved?

From April 2016 to July 2021, at least seven nurses obtained fake diplomas from the Palm Beach School of Nursing, Sunshine Academy, Quisqeya and Florida College of Health, which were all owned by Johanah Napoleon, according to the investigation.

Ten people helped recruit people looking to obtain fake degrees.

Napoleon has pleaded guilty to wire and health care fraud charges, the DOJ said.

How was Sacred Heart International Institute involved?

From November 2020 to July 2021, Charles Etienne, owner of Sacred Heart International Institute, and two others provided students with 588 fake diplomas and transcripts, according to court filings.

Two co-defendants, Geralda Adrien and Woosvelt Predestin, also completed online courses on behalf of the fake degree purchasers.

Who investigated the nursing fraud?

The Department of Justice along with the Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General carried out the investigation, dubbed Operation Nightingale.

How can you look up whether someone has a license?

The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation is provided to look up information about people regulated by the department.

Information can be looked up by name, license number, city or county, or license type.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida nursing scheme provided fake diplomas, transcripts to students

