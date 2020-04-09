With A -7.8% Earnings Drop, Is China Renewable Energy Investment Limited's (HKG:987) A Concern?

When China Renewable Energy Investment Limited (SEHK:987) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well China Renewable Energy Investment has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see 987 has performed.

Did 987 perform worse than its track record and industry?

987's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of HK$57m has declined by -7.8% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which 987 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

SEHK:987 Income Statement April 9th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, China Renewable Energy Investment has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 3.3% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.9% is below the HK Renewable Energy industry of 4.3%, indicating China Renewable Energy Investment's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for China Renewable Energy Investment’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 1.1% to 2.0%.

What does this mean?

China Renewable Energy Investment's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research China Renewable Energy Investment to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

