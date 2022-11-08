7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man

Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide, police said.

Police said he was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Oct. 20, and that it’s been determined he died that day at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said that after an extensive investigation, it’s been determined that Garreffa was kidnapped and then killed on Oct. 20.

Police also said Garreffa was lured out of his home and was kidnapped, beaten and stabbed before his body was dumped in the woods around two miles from his house.

On Oct. 25, seven adults and one juvenile were charged in connection to Garreffa’s kidnapping. Police said the criminal complaints have been amended to include one count of criminal homicide per each adult defendant.

The adult suspects were identified as the following people:

Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21 YOA; male; of Hammond, Indiana

Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21 YOA; male; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Mia Shai Catalfano, 18 YOA; female; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18 YOA; female; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Thomas Alan Rivera, 20 YOA; male; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18 YOA; female; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18 YOA; male; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

“While these individuals are charged with additional crimes today, the investigation is still ongoing as to the particular conduct of each defendant,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. “I appreciate the hard work of the members of the Pennsylvania State Police and know that they will continue to gather the evidence necessary to bring justice for young Hayden.”

The juvenile who was charged in the kidnapping, identified as a 14-year-old girl, is currently not facing any homicide charges.

