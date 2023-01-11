7 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Kids’ Bedrooms

RUBEN RAMOS / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your children's bedrooms are their sanctuaries, but admittedly they could use some attention. Whether they've outgrown their current décor or you want to make it more fun for play, you're ready to give their space a much-needed makeover.

Ensuring your kids have the bedroom they deserve is important to you, but you also need to stick to a budget. Here are seven affordable ways to upgrade their space without breaking the bank.

Hang Wallpaper or Decals

Jazz up your kids' plain-colored walls with wallpaper that makes their space more inviting. There are several ways to do this, including choosing one accent wall, opting for the ceiling only or covering every wall in printed paper.

There's no shortage of kid-friendly styles, so search for one that perfectly fits your child's personality. Many are also available in a temporary, peel-and-stick format, making it easy to swap out when your little one wants to move on to another style.

For example, Home Depot has Black Vintage Chalkboard Vinyl Strippable Wallpaper that covers a 30.8-square-foot space for $39.97. Target also offers RoomMates Pastel Dot Peel and Stick Wall Decals -- including 180 repositionable and removable wall decals -- for $13.99.

Additionally, Etsy has made-to-order Boho Coral Peach Pink Rainbow Removable Wallpaper available in a variety of formats, starting at $35.

Buy New Curtains

A classic way to update a room, a new set of curtains is an easy way to change the look and feel of a space. Of course, as a seasoned parent, you also know the importance of making sure any curtains hung in your kids' rooms are made with blackout material.

You can find affordable curtains in about any style you can imagine, including the East Urban Home Puppy Room Darkening Rod Pocket Curtain Panels -- set of two -- sold by Wayfair for $33.99. Another option is Target sells Kids' Pixie Fox Geo Blackout Single Window Curtain panels from $51 and up.

Get Their Toys Organized

Your kids have a lot of toys. This is great, but your current storage method -- or lack thereof -- makes the room look crowded. Create space by investing in stylish containers to house their toys.

Target has a large Cloud Island Tufted Canvas Storage Bin featuring rainbows and pink handles for $29.99. If you need several containers, consider opting for the Delta Children Deluxe Multi-Bin Toy Organizer With Storage Bins, sold on Amazon for $35.

Display Their Art

No doubt, your kids have a variety of drawings, paintings and sketches just waiting to be displayed, so turn their bedrooms into a gallery for their art. This will make them feel great and allow them to easily show their work off to visiting friends and family.

Etsy sells an art display hanger with colorful clothes pegs, featuring gold stars -- sold in medium and large -- starting at $22.22. If you'd rather focus on a couple of individual pieces, Ikea offers the KNOPPÄNG picture frame for $5.99 each.

Add a Playful Area Rug

Get a rug that really pulls your child's room together. Instead of a standard pattern, opt for something that's both fun and functional.

There's no shortage of options to choose from, including a Balta Rugs Roadmap Black and White Rug, sold at Target for $79.99. Another option is the Mack & Milo Muller Letters Area Rug, available for $81.99 from Wayfair.

Incorporate Bean Bag Chairs

Turn your kids' rooms into a place they actually want to hang out in by adding fun seating. Bean bag chairs are the ultimate in kid furniture, and they've been seriously upgraded since your childhood.

Target sells Pillowfort brand unicorn, shark and dinosaur bean bag chairs for $65 each. If you'd like a little less of a statement piece, Wayfair offers the Big Joe Kids Small Bean Bag Chair in sapphire and pink passion for $45 and dolce terrazzo for $46.

Make Every Night Starry

Kids love stargazing, so allow yours to enjoy this hobby from their very own rooms by purchasing a star light. This is a fun and easy way to turn a standard space into something out of this world.

Get the Elmchee Universe Night Light Projection Lamp -- featuring three different themes -- on Amazon for $17. Alternatively, you could opt for the Pillowfort Starry Globe Nightlight for $20.

