7 Alternatives to Shopping at Ikea for Affordable Furniture

You're in the market for budget-friendly furniture, but you're trying to steer clear of Ikea. Whether you're looking for something a bit more unique or you've determined the Swedish furniture giant doesn't have what you need this time, you're not sure where else to look.

This makes sense because Ikea is the go-to place for affordable furniture. Synonymous with low prices, the company has 70 stores in North America, along with a robust online presence.

It might be the most popular option, but there are plenty of other places to find chic furniture that won't break the bank. This can be a relief if you want to see the piece in person, before making a purchase, but don't live near an Ikea store.

Raquel Kehler, a house flipper and interior design creator at Room Crush, a home styling blog, has plenty of ideas for Ikea alternatives where you can find the furniture you need. Here's a look at seven spots she recommended.

Reach Out to House Flippers

"Since house flippers are likely to have replaced most of the furniture in their project, they may have a lot of furniture and items you can use for DIY projects like a piece of glass for a desk," she said. "Oftentimes, contractors would rather give away these unwanted items rather than pay a company to have them taken away."

Mutually beneficial, this can be a great way to find unique items on a shoestring budget.

Volunteer on Vacation

Habitat ReStores

Shopping for a good cause, Kehler recommended visiting your local Habitat for Humanity restore -- a home improvement store -- to find the furniture you need. Items are donated to the stores and sold to the public at a fraction of the retail price, according to the company website.

"These sell gently-used furniture, home goods, appliances and building materials," she said. "Not only are these items a fraction of the retail price, but the proceeds help Habitat for Humanity build safe and affordable homes."

Thrift Shops

"Thrift shops have some of the best finds at reasonable prices, especially items like bookshelves that can look brand new with just a fresh coat of paint," she said. "Charity thrift shops are great choices because the prices are almost always reasonable and you're donating to a good cause."

Additionally, she recommended seeking out thrift stores in affluent areas. "The items in stock might be higher-end -- and still reasonably priced -- than what you'd find elsewhere," she said.

Garage Sales

A tried-and-true spot to find amazing items your neighbors no longer want or need, Kehler recommended seeking out local yard sales to find great furniture at a steep discount.

"Garage sales have some of the best prices since the holders of the sale want the items gone," she said. "To find garage sales near you, keep an eye on flyers in your neighborhood, check sites like Craigslist, Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace or try a garage sale app like VarageSale."

Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace

"While some Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace listings can be overpriced, it's a good idea to keep an eye on these sites for the pieces of furniture you're looking for," she said. "Not only do you avoid costly shipping charges by picking up a local piece of furniture, but you might be able to find antique [and/or] unique pieces that people need to get rid of quickly if they're moving."

She especially recommended keeping an eye on the Craigslist "free" listings page, as items go quickly, but can offer the ability to score an amazing item at no cost -- especially one with DIY potential.

Muji

"For fans of minimalist design styles, Muji, a Japanese lifestyle brand, is a great pick for furniture," she said. "From mattresses to dining tables to dishware, Muji has most--(if not all)--of the items, you need to decorate a house or apartment."

Since it's not as well-known as Ikea, this online store can be a great spot to uncover more unique furniture finds. Known for its low prices and no-frills designs, it's time to put this retailer on your radar.

Wayfair

If you're not familiar with Wayfair, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. There's a good chance you'll be able to find at least one item -- but probably more -- that meets your needs on this budget-friendly furniture site.

"Wayfair has similar prices to Ikea but has a wider variety of styles since the store features many different brands," she said. "For the best furniture prices, look out for Wayfair's seasonal sales, as they can discount some furniture at 50 percent."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Alternatives to Shopping at Ikea for Affordable Furniture