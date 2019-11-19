7 Amazing Facts About Jaguars, One of the World's Coolest Cats

Jaguars are some of the fiercest animals in the world. They're not afraid to go after deadly prey and they have no natural predators in the wild to worry about. Jaguars have a beautiful pattern on their fur that's been one of the main reasons they've become endangered. Humans have hunted them down to near extinction in order to wear and sell their spotted pelts.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) works alongside other organizations like the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) to preserve the species before it's gone for good. You can help the WWF in their mission by adopting your own jaguar or, raise awareness about conservation efforts by brushing up on your big cat knowledge.

Here are some of the most interesting things about the big cats in honor of International Jaguar Day on November 29.