7 amusing cartoons about China's spy balloon

Jalopnik

If you’re in the market for a new car and feel like you’d like to dip your toe into electrification then you might have considered a plug-in hybrid at one time or another. These cars combine the simplicity of a gas-powered car with the fuel savings of an EV, it’s a win-win, right? Well, that might not actually be the case, as a new report in Europe suggests plug-ins might not be the climate fix we once thought.