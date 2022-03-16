7 applicants for Decatur police chief vacancy recommended for interviews

Mar. 16—The interim police chief and three of the city's former officers are among seven applicants for the vacant Decatur Police chief's job recommended for interviews.

The resumes and applications submitted by police chief applicants were obtained by The Decatur Daily on Tuesday through an open records request. The council is seeking to fill the vacancy left when Police Chief Nate Allen suddenly retired Jan. 24.

Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said there were 30 applicants and she split them into three groups as part of her recommendation that she presented at Monday's council work session. After a review of the candidates, she recommended the City Council consider interviewing seven of them.

Sandlin put six other candidates in a second group that are not recommended at this time but could be considered later. A third group was not recommended for further consideration based on qualifications, she said.

The recommended seven are:

—Decatur Police Department Interim Chief Todd Pinion;

—retired DPD Capt. Nadis Carlisle;

—retired DPD Capt. Chris Jones;

—retired DPD Lt. James Buchli;

—Thomas Garrity, district commander, Prince William County, Virginia, police;

—Rance Quinn, retired deputy chief, Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, and

—Troy Thompson, assistant deputy chief, Bardstown, Kentucky, Police Department.

Sandlin suggested that the council take a week to review the list of candidates and then come back with its recommendation.

However, Council President Jacob Ladner said he wanted to extend the review period to two weeks because of the number of applicants and Decatur City Schools having spring break this week.

Sandlin said she would then set up public interviews among candidates the council selects. She said she "took the liberty" to ask "subject matter experts" former Decatur Police Chief Ed Taylor and Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett to participate and both said they would.

Ladner asked Sandlin if there's an issue with including Taylor because of Taylor's connections with some of the applicants who previously worked for him in the department.

Councilman Hunter Pepper said he "believes there's a conflict there (in allowing Taylor to help with interviews)."

Sandlin said she doesn't see a conflict "because he (Taylor) is the subject matter expert in terms of the history and policies of our department, our city and our state. Sheriff Puckett then brings balance to that conversation."

Ladner pointed out that subject matter experts helped the City Council in the interviews for chief financial officer and Municipal Court judge.

"They gave guidance on what to look for, not so much on a specific candidate," Ladner said. "If we stick to that, we wouldn't have as much of a conflict (of interest)."

Sandlin said it would help to include the experts "because none of us know anything about law enforcement." She did add that Taylor would also know the former employees' backgrounds.

Sandlin recommended that, after the public interviews, the candidates meet with city department heads and then the council hold a community meet-and-greet.

Highlights of the recommended seven candidates' careers:

—A 17-year veteran of the department, Pinion was captain of the Criminal Investigations Division until he took over as interim chief the day after Allen's resignation. Pinion is a native of Herrin, Illinois.

—A native of Houston, Texas, Buchli recently began working as a part-time student resource officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. He spent 24 years with the Decatur police, including serving as a patrol lieutenant (shift commander) for seven years before retiring last year.

—Carlisle, a former U.S. Air Force military police officer, spent 40 years in law enforcement. He served 26 years with DPD. He was captain of the city's Criminal Investigation Unit for nine years and served briefly as interim chief after Taylor retired in 2016. Carlisle left DPD 2016 and served four years as Alabama A&M University police chief. Media reports say his employment was terminated as the A&M chief in September.

—Jones worked for the Decatur Police Department 24 years and now is an investigator for the Morgan County District Attorney's Office. He retired as a DPD captain last year.

—Garrity, who has over 30 years of law enforcement service, is a district commander for the Prince William County Police Department in Stafford, Virginia, a community of more than 430,000 residents. He oversees the Criminal Investigations Division of Violent Crimes.

—Quinn retired in 2020 with over 30 years of experience, most recently as Kansas City's deputy chief. His career has all been in Kansas.

—With 27 years of experience in law enforcement, Thompson became assistant deputy chief in Bardstown, Kentucky, in 2017 after working up through the ranks of the Lousiville, Kentucky, department. Bardstown has a population of 13,200.

The second group for potential consideration includes Victor Desantis, commander, Brevard County, Florida, Sheriff's Office; Brandon Kutner, chief inspector and captain, Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Gainesville, Florida; Ernest Morales III, first deputy commissioner, Mount Vernon, New York, Police Department; Mark Poland, undersheriff/colonel, Loudoun County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office; James Emil Rosier Jr., sheriff's corporal, Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Mobile; and James Watson, director of United States Bomb Data Center, U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Huntsville.

