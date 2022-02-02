Apple Valley deputies arrested seven people and placed two children in county custody after a raid on an apartment building where guns and drugs were discovered, authorities said.

Deputies and detectives served the search warrant on Jan. 27 at the building in the 20200 block of Thunderbird Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said deputies seized more than 170 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of “suspected” black tar heroin, drug paraphernalia, a scale, ammunition, five guns, and a “gun jig used to manufacture firearms.”

The children were placed under the care of San Bernardino County Child and Family Services.

Court records show that one of the people arrested, a 39-year-old woman from Apple Valley, faces two counts of child cruelty and one count of possession of controlled substances for sale and operating or maintaining a drug house.

She is being held in county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. It was not immediately clear what the woman's relationship is to the two children.

Another person arrested, 28-year-old Robert Godby of San Bernardino, pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of being a felon possession of a firearm.

He also pleaded not guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substances for sale, and operating or maintaining a drug house.

Godby is being held in county jail in lieu of $360,000 bail. The five other people were held on misdemeanor-related charges.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 7 arrested during raid on suspected drug house in Apple Valley