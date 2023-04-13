7 arrested in "a major drug trafficking operation" in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE — Oklahoma narcotics agents have arrested seven people as part of a more-than-year-long investigation into "a major drug trafficking operation" in southern Oklahoma, according to a press release.

Those arrested were booked into the Carter County jail, where the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said they face possible charges including drug trafficking. During the investigation, narcotics agents seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a large quantity of crack cocaine, the release said.

Items recovered by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents and officers from several departments after executing 7 Search Warrants and 7 Arrest Warrants in Ardmore, Oklahoma for those involved in this criminal trafficking organization.

Several agencies assisted in the arrests, including the Murray County Sheriff’s Department, Ardmore Police Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Chickasaw Nation Light Horse Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Marshal’s Service.

“I am extremely grateful to our local and federal partners for their assistance today and throughout this lengthy and complex investigation," said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. "Getting these criminals and their drugs off the streets saves countless lives, and none of this would be possible without the cooperation and resources of our local sheriffs and police chiefs.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma narcotics agents arrest 7 accused of trafficking meth