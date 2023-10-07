7 arrested in NC bar brawl that involved ‘brutal attack’ on security guard, police say

Seven men and women have been arrested in connection with a massive bar brawl in downtown Winston-Salem during which a security guard was “brutally attacked,” police said Friday.

Fights involving around 20 people broke out about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Thirsty Pallet Bar in the 200 block of West Fourth Street, according to a police news release on Facebook.

The melee erupted after two people began arguing, according to the department.

A security guard was treated at a hospital after being “punched, kicked and hit with multiple chairs during the fight,” police said in the release.

Before officers arrived, all of the suspects had left the bar, police said.

Those arrested are 22 to 34 years old, police said.

Charges include assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, injury to personal property, possession of stolen goods, simple assault, second-degree trespassing and communicating threats.

Police also obtained warrants for two people still to be arrested.

“We will not accept this type of lawlessness in our City,” Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said in a statement. “Our job will not be completed until the last 2 have been arrested and successfully prosecuted.”

“The safety of our residents remains our top priority,” Penn said.

On Facebook two days after the brawl, Thirsty Pallet management said those involved in the fights are permanently barred from the establishment.

“Our downtown community has zero tolerance for this behavior,” Thirsty Pallet management said on Facebook.

Police urged anyone with any information about the brawl to call police at 336-773-7700 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 336-727-2800, En Espanol at 336-728-3904.