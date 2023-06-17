7 arrested for trying to sneak Versace glasses, Jack Daniels, sausages and more into DeKalb jail

Seven people are now facing charges after deputies foiled three separate attempts to get contraband inside the DeKalb County Jail.

Deputies say an inmate was waiting on some Versace eyeglasses to be hoisted up into a broken cell window, but the string snapped midair, sending the glasses and more tumbling back to the ground.

Inside the bag, deputies found cell phones, cell phone chargers, cigarette lighters, shaving powder, vape pen, tubes of glue and the glasses.

Three people were arrested in connection with the Sunday smuggling attempt.

Tremaine Ward, 22, Quintavious Chase, 28, and Miracle Smith, 18, were all charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor. Ward received an extra charge of crossing guard lines without consent and Chase was charged with criminal trespass.

Three more people were arrested on Thursday after leaving behind a “delivery person” to drop off a bag filled with cigarettes and unwrapped tobacco.

Blake Street, 36, was arrested while trying to run away from the jail. Jazmyne Howard, 32, and Broje Simmons, 29, were found nearby and also arrested.

Street was charged with crossing guard lines without consent. Howard and Simmons were charged with trespassing for an unlawful purpose.

On Friday, a 60-year-old man was arrested in front of the jail with a bag of drugs, food and several bottles of Jack Daniels.

Deputies say Hertis Johnson had a bag that was filled with bottles of Jack Daniels, a package of red beans and rice, packets of marijuana, two Bridgeport summer sausages, tobacco, cigarettes, soap bars, toothpaste, tweezers, cell phones, blunt power spray, lighters, cell phone chargers, SIM card removers, security bit sets and rolling paper.

He was charged with crossing guard lines without consent and possession of marijuana.

Jail records show that Smith and Simmons have since bonded out of jail. The others are still being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

