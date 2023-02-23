7 arrested in Visalia park slaying of 15-year-old boy. AG Bonta calls it ‘senseless’

Seven individuals, including a juvenile, were in custody Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who died in 2020 in a Visalia park, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced.

Justin Molina was shot on Dec. 13, 2020, in the area of Ruiz Park in the 600 block of East Buena Vista Avenue and died of his wounds seven days later.

The state Department of Justice and Visalia conducted an investigation of the shooting that ended after multiple search warrants were served Tuesday in Visalia and Farmersville.

Suspects named after arrests

Those arrested (plus, the charges they face) were: Antonio Castaneda (homicide); Candelaria Ramos (accessory to homicide and conspiracy), Jennifer Ruiz-Castaneda (conspiracy), Jose Ramos-Casteneda (accessory to homicide and felony conspiracy), and Maria Griselda-Campos (resisting, delaying, obstructing and officer).

In addition, an unnamed male juvenile was charged with accessory to homicide and felony conspiracy.

During the arrests, six handguns, one shotgun, and about $10,000 in cash was confiscated.

Pain and trauma

Said Bonta: “While we cannot erase the pain and trauma experienced by those involved in the this case, we hope that these arrests bring some level of closure for the victim’s family and to the Visalia community.”