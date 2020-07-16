7 awe-inspiring photos show Comet Neowise light up the sky

The dazzling Comet Neowise continues to light up the skies across the northern hemisphere.

First spotted by a NASA space telescope known as Neowise on March 27, the icy rock, is officially named C/2020 F3.

NASA says the comet will be visible through mid-August, and it's the brightest one since Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse, NASA says Neowise is becoming increasingly visible shortly after sunset in the northwest sky.

However, if local conditions don't allow you to see it, photographers around the world have already taken some dazzling photos of the space rock. Here's a look at some of the most breathtaking images they've captured.

Comet Neowise is seen in the sky, above the "Seven Magic Mountains" art installation by artist Ugo Rondinone, in Jean, Nevada on July 15, 2020. More

A picture taken on July 15, 2020, shows Comet Neowise and the green laser beam used by the Haute-Provence Observatory to point celestial objects for studies and researches, with an old windmill in the foreground in Saint-Michel-L'Observatoire, southern France. More

Comet Neowise appears over Mount Washington in the night sky as seen from Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass east of Springfield, Ore., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. More

A view of Comet Neowise on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at East Fork State Park outside of Hamlet, Ohio. More

Comet Neowise is seen behind an Orthodox church over the Turets, Belarus, 69 miles west of capital Minsk, early Tuesday, July 14, 2020. More

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. More

Neowise is seen before sunrise over the Allg'u landscape, in Bad W'rishofen, Bavaria, Sunday, July 12, 2020. More

Contributing: Doyle Rice

