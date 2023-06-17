7 behind bars after police find meth, pills during raid at Henry County house

Seven people are facing charges after police raided a home in Hampton earlier this week.

Hall County police say they served a search warrant at a home on Thursday that led to the arrests of seven people.

Investigators found methamphetamine and Schedule II and IV pills inside the house.

Police arrested Michael Brown, Sarah Brown, Brenda Cochran, Matthew Count, Savannah Davis, Joseph Jones and Alex Mena.

Six of the seven were charged with drug-related crimes. Three had outstanding warrants in Henry County.

Two of them were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They did not comment the specific charges given to each suspect.

Jail records show that Cochran, Count and Mena are still being held in the Henry County Jail. The others have since bonded out.

