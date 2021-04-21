The 7 Best Airbnbs in Nashville

  • Looking to be as close as possible to all of the gems Nashville has to offer? Well, then, this is the spot for you. This modern farmhouse, located in the heart of Music City, sits as close to Downtown as you can get and within walking distance of Historic Germantown, the North Gulch, and Nashville’s Farmers Market. Music venues and top-notch eateries are all within reach. The open-concept floor plan makes this Airbnb ideal for those looking to enjoy quality time with friends and loved ones. End your evenings taking in the Downtown view on the third-floor rooftop, stocked with a gas fire pit and outdoor dining area. $1108, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/42861914?source_impression_id=p3_1618343401_IWq4GEEzFAEzuKOx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If your dream has always been to stay in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/musiccitymanor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:100-year-old bungalow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">100-year-old bungalow</a>, look no further than this Nashville Airbnb. This recently renovated property features original hardwood floors, subway tile, and industrial fixtures complementing the space's modern upgrades–including a well-equipped kitchen. Pick up one of the many electric scooters scattered throughout neighborhood hubs and check out East Nashville’s bustling food scene. Pop into The Pharmacy for the city’s best burgers or stroll into Mas Tacos for a casual Mexican feast. Be sure to contact your Superhost Robert and get tips from a self-proclaimed “travel addict.” $203, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/31337234?source_impression_id=p3_1618343412_CiNFlrSHQDg29oco" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Nestled one block off Broadway is this luxurious city-side loft, which is one of the best Airbnbs in Nashville for a reason. With sky-high ceilings and windows, and endless views of historic Downtown Nashville, this rental is a go-to for anyone searching for a prime location. This Superhost-operated dwelling is located just a few blocks away from 2nd & Broadway, the city’s music hub. The open floor plan and well-thought-out design make this rental ideal for travelers hoping to stay awhile. $1000, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32603808?source_impression_id=p3_1618343398_Tf3964tquiZtHf8c&guests=1&adults=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Craving Nashville’s famous Music City honky-tonks, yet hoping for a restful night’s sleep? Check into Superhost Scot’s neutral-toned apartment located in SoBro, the Downtown Nashville neighborhood that’s home to a bustling food and music scene but far enough from Broadway to provide visitors with a calmer stay. Start your day with a stroll around the neighborhood and pop into one of many go-to coffee shops around the bend. Unwind with a home-cooked meal with groceries delivered by the “Welcome Home Concierge” service provided by your host. $123, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/41955556?source_impression_id=p3_1618343422_JAwS59hASvQ4p8E7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For those looking to make themselves at home, The Presley has you covered. Located in East Nashville, a quirky neighborhood featuring offbeat shops and a buzzing food scene, this luxury Airbnb provides both walkability and serenity. With three separate outdoor areas including a front porch, a rooftop deck, and a hot tub and grilling space perfect for sunset dining, this four-bedroom home is ready to welcome you as its guest. $477, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/34365525?source_impression_id=p3_1618343387_65hKaONcDwOnRPx4&guests=1&adults=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Located in historic Waverly Place is an Airbnb rental suited for any traveler. Right off of 8th Avenue South—home to many go-to spots including Zanies Comedy Club and Grimey’s New & Preloved Music—renters can find The Birdhouse, a three-story townhome with plenty of Southern charm to go around. The perfect home-away-from-home for families (check out the two sets of bunk beds) or bachelorette parties alike, this space has everything one needs and more. It carries a five-star location rating, a more than spacious kitchen, and a record player that screams Nashville. $275, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/43910661?source_impression_id=p3_1618343403_NcO0iGWccvCSDu7L" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Located inside a historic building built in 1865 during the Civil War is the ideal home-away-from-home for those enamored by both Nashville’s charm and its grit. This top-floor condo features vaulted ceilings with original cedar beams and exposed brick walls. Don’t forget to take a peek at the graffiti scattered along the walls from when the building was unused. Tucked away in an industrial area of town, this Airbnb is surrounded by several great neighborhoods, such as the Nations and Germantown. This semi-residential spot provides easy access to the endless bars, cafés, and restaurants located in nearby areas. $225, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/43831509?source_impression_id=p3_1618343417_dXQzk7z0vzAtL2%2BU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Hope Gardens

Looking to be as close as possible to all of the gems Nashville has to offer? Well, then, this is the spot for you. This modern farmhouse, located in the heart of Music City, sits as close to Downtown as you can get and within walking distance of Historic Germantown, the North Gulch, and Nashville’s Farmers Market. Music venues and top-notch eateries are all within reach. The open-concept floor plan makes this Airbnb ideal for those looking to enjoy quality time with friends and loved ones. End your evenings taking in the Downtown view on the third-floor rooftop, stocked with a gas fire pit and outdoor dining area. $1108, Airbnb. Get it now!

From a 19th-century loft to a dreamy 100-year-old bungalow, AD has you covered for your Tennessee getaway

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

