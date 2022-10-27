7 Best Bank Bonuses and Promotions To Take Advantage of Before End of Year

Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

You’re in the market for a new bank account, and plenty of financial institutions are clamoring for your business. From now through the end of the year, you can earn money by simply opening an account at one of several banks offering bonuses to new customers.

Of course, you’ll want to read the fine print carefully, as you’ll need to meet certain requirements to get your cash. Here’s a look at seven banks offering bonuses and promotions right now.

SoFi

Get up to $250 when you sign up for a new online bank account with SoFi through Dec. 31. Plus, you’ll pay no account fees or overdraft fees and can get paid up to two days early.

You’ll also earn up to 2.50% APY and get up to 15% cash back at local businesses. Additionally, accounts are equipped with automatic savings features, to make it easier than ever to put aside extra money.

Chase

As a new Chase checking customer, you’ll enjoy a $200 bonus when you open a Chase Total Checking account and set up direct deposit within 90 days of enrollment through Jan. 25, 2023. You’ll receive your money within 15 days of satisfying the requirements.

You can either open a checking account online with your coupon code or use your email address to generate a coupon to bring to your local Chase branch.

Citadel Credit Union (Pennsylvania)

For a limited time, sign up for a new Citadel checking account and use promo code BONUSPPC2022 to be eligible for a $300 bonus. To get your money, you’ll need to be a new customer and have qualifying direct deposits totaling $500 or more made to your new checking account within 60 days of opening.

If you meet the qualifications, your bonus will be deposited after your account has been open for 60 days. Additionally, if you opt for a Cashback Rewards Checking Account, you can earn up to $120 in cash back per year.

Wells Fargo

New checking customers can sign up for a Wells Fargo checking account and get a $200 bonus through Dec. 31. To get the extra cash, you’ll need to open an Everyday Checking account with a minimum deposit of $25.

You’ll receive a bonus offer code when you complete your online application from the offer webpage, which you’ll need to bring to your local branch if you decide to complete the process in person. To qualify for the bonus, you must receive a total of $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits to the new checking account within 90 calendar days from account opening.

If you meet the criteria, you’ll receive your bonus within 30 days after the 90-day qualification period has ended.

Huntington National Bank

Earn up to $300 when you apply for a checking account with Huntington through Feb. 7, 2023. Opening a Perks Checking Account will allow you to earn a $200 bonus, as long as you deposit a minimum of $1,000 in your account.

Alternatively, if you have at least $25,000 to deposit, you can opt for a Platinum Perks Checking Account to earn a $300 bonus. You’ll receive your bonus within 14 days of meeting the requirements for either account.

No matter which account type you choose, be sure to apply on the bank’s promotions and bonuses page, as apply buttons on other pages do not generate a bonus code.

Fifth Third Bank

New Fifth Third Bank checking customers can receive a $250 bonus for opening a new checking account by Dec. 31. All you have to do is make direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within 90 days of account opening.

After satisfying the requirements, the bonus will be added to your new account within 10 business days. Note: Your unique offer code must be presented at account opening to receive the bonus.

PNC

Open a new qualifying PNC Business Checking or Business Checking Plus account by Dec. 31 to qualify for a $200 bonus. You’ll need to maintain a minimum balance of $5,000 for each of the first three statement cycles and make at least 20 qualifying PNC Bank Visa Debit Card transactions within the first three statement cycles.

Earn even more by opening a new qualifying Treasury Enterprise Plan or Analysis Checking Account by Dec. 31. If you maintain a minimum average ledger balance of $30,000 for each of the first three statement cycles, you’ll receive a $500 bonus.

Editor’s note: All sign-up bonuses were up to date as of Oct. 26, 2022.

