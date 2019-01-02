The 7 Best Bond Funds for Retirement Savers in 2019

Getty Images





Bond funds are for your "safe" money. They give your portfolio ballast - and they're a ready source of cash when you spot opportunities in the stock market.

Just keep the very long-term in mind and don't get greedy with bonds in 2019. Almost every flavor of bond and bond fund lost at least a little money last year, and the same could happen this year.

For instance: Even the best long-term and even intermediate-term bonds and bond funds will likely do well only if there's a dramatic slowdown in the economy, which would push down bond yields and boost their prices. (Bond yields and prices move opposite one another). Lower-credit-quality bonds, meanwhile, will only earn big profits if the economy, which seems likely to grow at a slower pace this year, instead continues to grow as rapidly as it did in 2018. Neither event looks likely.

But while bond funds may not make you rich, they'll likely at least keep up with inflation, and they almost certainly won't make you poor. They're a safety play in a Wall Street environment that makes safety a necessity.

With that in mind, here are my favorite bond funds for retirement savers in 2019. The focus? Low-risk bond funds that invest mainly in short-term, high-quality bonds. The goal? Protection.

Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Investor





Market value: $58.3 billion

SEC yield: 3.3%

Expenses: 0.2%

More than half of Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Investor (VFSTX, $10.44) is invested in corporate bonds, with other significant holdings in mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government debt, among other types of bonds. Overall, the fund's holdings have a weighted credit quality of single-A, meaning the fund has little default risk.

VFSTX yields 3.3%, which is roughly the same as the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate U.S. Bond Index (essentially, the bond world's equivalent of the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index). However, while the Barclays index has a duration of six years - which means if interest rates rise by one percentage point, the index should lose 6% - VFSTX has a duration of just 2.5 years.

Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade is managed with a light touch by two in-house Vanguard managers. Expenses are 0.2% annually, with a minimum initial investment of $3,000. Admiral shares, with a $50,000 minimum, cost 0.1%.

The only negative: You won't earn much with this fund. Over the past 11 calendar years, VFSTX never earned more than 5.2% (in 2010) nor lost more than 4.7% (in 2008). Over the past five years, it returned an annualized 1.7%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Admiral and Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF





Market value (VSCSX): $25.9 billion

SEC yield: 3.7%

Expenses: 0.07%

Want to add just a smidgen more risk and return? Consider the index version of the previous fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Admiral (VSCSX, $21.22). It yields more, at 3.7%. The durations of the two funds are virtually equal, too; the index fund has a tad more credit risk.

The important difference: The index fund contains only corporate bonds - there's no safety net of Treasuries should the economy tank. What's more, roughly 40% of VSCSX is in financial-company issues, which could underperform in a down market. For my money, the slight additional risk is worth the extra yield.

This fund also has an identical twin ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH, $77.95). The fund and the ETF both returned 1.8% over the past five years, including 0.9% last year.

SEE ALSO: The 6 Best Vanguard Funds to Own in a Bear Market

Pimco Income A





Market value: $109.9 billion

SEC yield: 3.6%

Expenses: 1.14%

The Vanguard funds are about as vanilla as you can get. That's fine, but it's good to balance the simplicity offered by Vanguard with a complex fund from bond giant, Pimco.

Pimco Income A (PONAX, $11.81), with a modest duration of 2.9 years, invests in a mind-boggling array of bond instruments, ranging from emerging-markets bonds to currencies to private residential mortgages to derivatives. Pimco has been investing in bonds so long and so well that it gives me confidence that it will be able to avoid most of the land mines that can explode in fixed income.