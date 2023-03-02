7 Best Buys at Dollar Tree in March

FamVeld / Shutterstock.com

Doing a bit of Easter shopping in March? You'll be excited to learn that Dollar Tree has everything you need to plan ahead for Easter festivities and more springtime fun.

From cake mix to baskets perfect for holding eggs and candy, shoppers will find everything they need to celebrate Easter at Dollar Tree. Check out these best buys at Dollar Tree in March.

Easter Bunny-Shaped Baskets

Price: $1.25 each

These bunny-shaped baskets are perfect for taking on an egg hunt or toting around candy and other goodies from the Easter Bunny. Choose between pink and blue shades.

Easter Bunny Decorative Plushies

Price: $1.25 each

Seeking an addition for your Easter table centerpiece or to include in a classroom setting? Add in one of these Easter bunny decorative plushies!

Available in brown and white, these are great for decorating homes, classrooms and office desks. Please note, however, that these plushies are not toys and are for decorative use only.

Colorful Fillable Metallic Plastic Easter Eggs

Price: $1.25 for a six-pack

You can never have too many plastic eggs when prepping for an Easter egg hunt!

Pick up this six-pack of colorful metallic plastic Easter eggs from Dollar Tree. Pop 'em open and fill easily with candy, toys and other fun gifts. You can also use these eggs for Easter gift baskets, goody bags, parties and more. Approved for those ages three and up.

Palmer Carrot Patch Pete Solid Milk-Chocolate-Flavored Bunnies

Price: $1.25 each

What's the Easter holiday, or spring season, without a chocolate bunny? Stock up on these milk chocolate flavored bunnies. Add them to Easter baskets for everyone in your household or enjoy them as a treat for yourself!

Pillsbury Traditional Yellow Cake Mix

Price: $1.25 each

Baking a cake or whipping up cupcakes? Get a box or two of this inexpensive traditional yellow cake mix and start the baking fun!

Follow the instructions on the box and in no time, you'll have a dessert ready to take in to work for an office potluck event, bring to a bake sale or enjoy at home with everyone in your household.

Deep Foil Roasting Pans

Price: $1.25 each

Whether you're cooking a ham or making another delicious dish, make cooking and cleaning up afterwards easy with the help of these disposable deep foil roasting pans.

These pans can be used for entrees like chickens and roasts or side dishes including casseroles. Once you're done, pack up any leftovers and just throw the pan away.

McCormick Measuring Cups

Price: $1.25 for a set of four

Make sure to get all the accurate measurements on your spring cooking and baking recipes with these McCormick measuring cups.

Pick up a set of four from Dollar Tree available in one cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup and 1/4 cup measurements. Each cup is top dishwasher rack safe and is recommended to be washed thoroughly before first use.

