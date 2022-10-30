7 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Above 700

opolja / iStock.com

A credit score above 700 will unlock some of the best credit cards around. In other words, it will allow you to tap into some of the best credit card benefits. You might still struggle to gain approval for the most-premium credit cards, but they are nearly within your reach.

Now that you have a credit score above 700, you will start to see lower APRs than you did in the past. Plus, you’ll be able to sign up for credit cards that don’t require you to put down a deposit, as secured credit cards usually do. If your credit score is over 700, here are some of the best credit cards to consider.

Approval may not be guaranteed if your credit score is just barely above 700, but if you do qualify, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great introduction to the world of premium credit cards. It gives you 5X points on travel when you book through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal, 3X points on dining, and 1X points on all other purchases. Points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to eligible travel partners. However, points are worth 25% more when you book travel through the Chase portal. The annual fee for this card is , which is a great value considering all of its benefits.

The Citi Custom Cash Card lets you earn 5% cash back on up to $500 spent in your highest eligible category each billing cycle. All other spending earns unlimited 1% cash back. You can redeem rewards for a statement credit, direct deposit, gift cards, travel, or use on Amazon purchases. There is no annual fee, and the card has a 0% APR period after account opening on purchases and balance transfers.

Quicksilver Rewards for Good Credit from Capital One

The Quicksilver Rewards for Good Credit from Capital One earns an unlimited 1.5% cash back. This card is intended for those with good (but not excellent) credit. The purchase APR is on the high side at 28.49%, but there is no annual fee. Other benefits include no foreign transaction fees and travel accident insurance.

VentureOne Rewards for Good Credit from Capital One

The VentureOne Rewards for Good Credit is an excellent choice if you prefer travel rewards. It has no annual fee and earns unlimited 1.25 miles per dollar spent. However, you can earn five miles per dollar by booking travel through Capital One Travel. Like the Quicksilver, this card has no foreign transaction fees. It also gives you access to the Capital One Lounge while you travel.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a no-annual-fee card that is perfect for daily spending. In addition to a sign-up bonus, you can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 of purchases in the first year. You can also earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, including takeout, and unlimited 3% cash back on drugstore purchases. You also earn 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards and 1.5% on all other purchases.

The Chase Freedom Flex has many of the same benefits as the Freedom Unlimited, including 5% cash back on up to $12,000 of spending at grocery stores (also excluding Target and Walmart). It has the same 3% cash back spent on dining and at drugstores, too. The key difference from the Flex is that it earns 1% on purchases that don’t fall within its bonus categories instead of 1.5%. However, the Flex has quarterly bonus categories that let you earn an additional 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® is perfect for those who want a no-frills cashback card; it earns 2% cash back on all purchases. It also has a 0% APR period from account opening on qualifying purchases and balance transfers. The card has no annual fee but includes a $200 cash rewards sign-up bonus when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. There are other added benefits, such as $600 in cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) and zero liability protection.

