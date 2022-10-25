7 Best Credit Repair Companies For 2022: Fix Your Credit Score Fast

Our top 7 picks for the best credit repair companies that have helped thousands of people improve their financial situations in 2022.

Your credit score is one of the most important numbers in your life, and it can determine a lot about your future.

Studies show a low credit score can prevent you from getting a car loan, qualifying for a mortgage, or even landing a job.

If your credit score is low, several legitimate credit repair companies can help you raise your score and get on a path to financial freedom.

This is why we’ve compiled a list of the best credit repair companies that can help you improve your credit score quickly and easily.

While we believe that Lexington Law tops the list - all of the 7 choices come with their own merits and features.

Let’s get to it!

Best Credit Repair Companies Online:

Credit Saint: Top company for removing incorrect information

Lexington Law: Best credit repair company overall

CreditRepair: Free credit score summary

Experian: Free credit repair boost

The Credit People: Results in 60 days

Ovation: Best for credit disputes

Sky Blue: Most affordable credit repair

Now that you've seen our top picks, let's take a closer look at each one to help you decide which credit repair company is best for you.

1. Credit Saint - Top Credit Restoration Company for Removing Inaccuracies

(Credit Saint) website logo

Credit Saint Pros:

Inaccurate data removal

"A" rating with BBB

Money-back guarantee

Offers multiple plans

Free consultation

Credit Saint Cons:

$99 setup fee

When it comes to removing inaccurate items on your credit report, few companies are as trusted and well-regarded as Credit Saint.

Founded in 2007, this top-rated business has been accredited by the BBB with an A rating, and it has consistently ranked at the top of Money's list of legitimate credit repair services.

Whether you're looking to clean up a bruised credit history or simply want to get ahead of any potential financial pitfalls before they happen, Credit Saint is here to help.

With expert guidance from experienced and knowledgeable professionals, you can rest assured that your credit score will be in good hands with this exceptional company.

Credit Saint Features: 4.8/5

This reputable credit repair company offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, so you can feel confident that they'll be able to deliver on their promises.

Plus, they provide a free credit score analysis to see exactly where you need to improve.

Their other credit repair services like the score tracker are a great way to stay on top of your progress. Additionally, they can challenge and dispute data to help you get negative items removed from your report.

And if that's not enough, they also offer cease & desist letters and ongoing credit monitoring through Experian. So if you're serious about improving your credit health, Credit Saint has an arsenal of tools to help.

Credit Saint Packages: 4.5/5

While there is a 99$ startup fee, the 2 plans offered come with great features to raise your credit score.

Credit Polish is their most basic plan, and it's only $79.99 per month. With this plan, you'll get access to Credit Saint's Challenges, which allow you to identify and dispute negative items on your credit report.

You'll also get a Score Analysis, which will help you understand where your score stands and how to improve it.

Additionally, the Creditor Interventions feature will help you negotiate with creditors to remove negative items from your report. And finally, the Score Tracker tool will help you monitor your progress over time.

For an additional $20 per month, you can upgrade to the Credit Remodel plan. This plan includes everything in the Credit Polish plan, plus inquiry targeting. This means that Credit Saint will help you identify and dispute inquiries dragging down your score.

And for $119.99 per month, you can upgrade to the Clean Slate plan. This is their most comprehensive option, featuring all of the above but also includes unlimited challenges.

2. Lexington Law - Best Credit Repair Company Overall

(Lexington Law) website logo

Lexington Law Pros:

Credit repair attorneys

Free consultation

Excellent legal staff

Creditor intervention

Multiple plans available

18+ years experience

Lexington Law Cons:

Monthly fee

When Lexington Law was founded in 2004, it had a clear objective: to protect the rights of consumers when it comes to their credit reports.

This mission stayed at the core of their work as they helped millions of people to repair their credit and ensure that they received fair and accurate information on their credit files.

Thanks to their commitment to excellence and innovation, they have removed over 7 million negative items from consumers' credit reports, a testament to their ongoing dedication to this critical area.

Whether you need help managing your debt or dealing with identity theft issues, Lexington Law has the expertise and experience you need to resolve any credit-related problem effectively.

While we know that not everyone enjoys monthly fees, unfortunately, Lexington Law doesn’t offer one-off purchases. However, their impressive track record makes Lexington Law worth your time.

Lexington Law Features: 5/5

When it comes to repairing your credit, few providers can match the breadth and depth of services offered by Lexington Law.

Their powerful arsenal of credit dispute tools, including disputes against both hard inquiries and derogatory listings, provides a comprehensive approach to improving your credit score.

But that's not all - Lexington Law also provides useful interventions with your creditors, such as good faith letters or debt validation letters, helping you to communicate directly with those who hold your debt.

And for maximum peace of mind, they also offer full identity theft protection services and a FICO® score tracker, so you always know exactly where you stand.

Whether you're looking for simple credit repair or comprehensive financial planning, Lexington Law is here to help you achieve your goals.

Lexington Law Packages: 4.9/5

At Lexington Law, they understand that having good credit is essential in today's economy. That's why they offer a variety of different packages to suit the unique needs of their clients.

Their entry-level package, Concord Standard, starts at just $89.95 per month and includes all of the basic elements of credit repair.

If you need a bit more support, the mid-level plan, Concord Premier, offers not just credit repair services but additional financial guidance for just $109.95 per month.

And for those looking for comprehensive financial support and expertise, a premium package, PremierPlus, is the ideal choice for only $129.95 per month.

Whether your goal is to establish solid credit or rehabilitate damaged credit scores, Lexington Law has the resources you need to succeed.

3. CreditRepair - Credit Repair with Free Credit Score Summary

(CreditRepair.com) website logo

CreditRepair Pros:

25+ years of experience

Free credit snapshot

Resource library

7.5+ million removals

Straightforward process

Leader in the credit repair industry,

CreditRepair Cons:

No guarantee

It can feel like there's no way out when you're struggling with poor credit. You may be drowning in debt, facing constant rejections from lenders, or trying to rebuild a credit history that was damaged by an unexpected hardship. But if there's one company that can help you get back on your feet, it's CreditRepair.com.

Founded in 1997, this industry leader has helped millions of people just like you repair and improve their credit scores.

So whether you need help with simple challenges like building good credit from scratch or more complex issues like removing bankruptcies and judgments from your record, CreditRepair.com is the right choice for effective credit repair solutions.

CreditRepair Features: 4.9/5

CreditRepair.com is a leader in the credit repair industry, with over 7.5 million items removed from their clients' credit reports. In addition, they offer a free credit snapshot that summarizes the negative items affecting your score, plus a free credit consultation to discuss your options.

Their credit repair process is straightforward: they challenge the derogatory items on your report, dispute them with the major credit bureaus, and monitor your report to ensure the items are removed.

In addition to their reputable credit repair services, CreditRepair.com also offers educational resources to help you understand how credit scores work and how to improve your score.

CreditRepair Packages: 4.8/5

Their Direct package offers the most basic level of support at just $69.95 per month. This package includes a range of beneficial services, including challenging the credit bureaus, inquiry assists, goodwill interventions, and quarterly credit score updates.

If you're looking for even more comprehensive credit repair support, CreditRepair.com also offers two higher-level packages.

The Standard package is priced at $99.95 per month and includes all of the benefits provided by the Direct package, plus some additional perks like FICO® Score Inquiry Assists and more frequent credit score updates.

Finally, there is the Advanced package for those looking for maximum support in getting their credit back on track.

At just $119.95 per month, this top-level package includes all of the features included in the previous packages. It also includes premium services such as monthly credit score updates, additional creditor interventions, and more cease and desist letters to help get your debt under control efficiently and effectively.

While CreditRepair doesn’t offer a guarantee, the fact that this service has helped millions of people raise their credit scores should solidify its reputation.

4. Experian - Boost Your Credit Score

(Experian) website logo

Experian Pros:

Free credit boost

Identity theft protection

26+ years experience

Credit monitoring

Experian Cons:

Some inaccurate data

Monthly fee

Experian is a global leader in credit reporting and data. They have been providing information and services to businesses and consumers since 1996.

Experian's credit reports and data are used by 235 million individual U.S. consumers and more than 25 million U.S. businesses.

Experian's products and services help businesses and consumers make informed decisions about credit, financing, and other financial matters. Experian also helps people protect their identity and manage their personal information.

Experian Features: 4.9/5

Experian offers a variety of features to help you repair your credit. Boost is a new feature that allows you to use your utility bills to improve your credit score. They also offer free credit reports and scores from credit reporting bureaus with complimentary credit monitoring.

Experian Go is their mobile app that allows you to monitor your credit report and scores, as well as identity theft protection while on the go.

Lastly, Experian CreditLock is a feature that will enable you to lock your Experian report so that no one can access it without your permission. They also offer a free dark web scan and family I.D. theft protection.

Experian Packages: 4.8/5

Their credit repair packages offer everything you need to promote healthy financial habits and protect yourself from potential harm. You’ll need to, however, pay a monthly fee to access these packages.

The CreditWorks Basic package is free and comes with many great features, including monthly tracking of your credit score, FICO Score alerts, and access to the Experian Boost program.

If you're looking for a bit more, the CreditWorks Premium package is just $24.99 per month. It offers daily scores, FICO Score simulator tools, the ability to lock your credit report using CreditLock, and access to identity theft protection and insurance.

5. The Credit People - Increase Your Credit Score in 60 Days

(The Credit People) website logo

The Credit People Pros:

60-day results

20+ years of experience

Satisfaction guarantee

Free consultation

The Credit People Cons:

$19 setup fee

No mobile app

Since its founding in 2001, The Credit People has quickly established itself as one of the industry's top credit repair and credit score analysis firms.

With a team of highly trained and specialized professionals, The Credit People has helped over 100,000 clients achieve their credit goals and reach financial stability.

Featured in prestigious media outlets like The Wall Street Journal, Smart Money, and USA Today, The Credit People has earned a reputation for providing fast, reliable service with unparalleled customer support.

Whether you're looking to improve your credit score in 60 days or just starting your financial journey, The Credit People can help you take control of your finances and reach your full potential.

The Credit People Features: 4.7/5

If you're looking for a credit repair service that can help you improve your credit score, the Credit People is worth considering.

One of the things that set the Credit People apart from other services is their money-back satisfaction guarantee. This means that if you're not happy with the results of their work, you can get a refund.

Another feature that's worth mentioning is their unlimited disputes feature. This allows you to dispute as many items on your credit report as you want without having to worry about additional fees. In addition, Credit People offer several other features that can help repair your credit, including creditor communication, debt validation, and inquiry validation.

They also offer credit monitoring and educational tools to help you understand your credit report and make better financial decisions in the future.

One minor downside is that The Credit People doesn’t come with a mobile app.

The Credit People Packages

The Credit People offers two different membership plans: a monthly membership for all services that costs $79 or a flat rate membership for six months for just $419.

Their services include 24hr account access, toll-free customer service, and personalized support.

Both plans come with their money-back guarantee. So if you're not happy with their services, you can cancel and get a refund.

6. Ovation - Most Successful Credit Dispute Company

(Ovation) website logo

Ovation Pros:

A+ rating on BBB

45+ years experience

Discounts & credits

Free education center

Ovation Cons:

No guarantee

Some negative reviews

Ovation is one of the longest-established credit repair services, and they have an "A+" rating with the Better Business Bureau. LendingTree, one of the largest online lending platforms, acquired Ovation in 2018. The company has a strong reputation for helping people improve their credit scores.

Ovation Features: 4.5/5

When it comes to winning credit disputes, Ovation is the ultimate solution.

With customizable credit repair programs and an expert team of Case Advisors, their services are second to none. So whether you need custom validation dispute letters, custom goodwill letters, or recommendation letters for potential lenders, they have you covered.

Plus, with a range of financial tools - from budget building to debt payoff calculators - you can rest assured that your finances are in good hands. So if you're looking for an ally in the fight against poor credit, look no further than Ovation.

Ovation Packages: 4/5

Ovation Credit Services offers two monthly credit repair plans which can help you achieve your goals and improve your financial standing.

The Essentials Plan is designed for the average consumer, offering all the key features you need for everyday credit repair work.

With this plan, you can dispute any items on your credit report that you believe are inaccurate or incomplete, helping to raise your overall score over time. Great for DIY consumers, this plan is priced at $79 per month.

For more advanced issues, the $109 Essentials Plus Plan provides a more comprehensive approach that incorporates robust tools and services for even better results.

So no matter what type of credit repair work you need, there's an Ovation plan that can help you get where you want to be.

7. Sky Blue - Most Affordable Credit Repair Company

(Sky Blue) website logo

Sky Blue Pros:

Satisfaction guarantee

Affordable

30+ years experience

A+ rating on BBB

Credit coaching

Sky Blue Cons:

Limited monthly disputes

No credit monitoring

When it comes to credit repair, Sky Blue is the company that stands out from the rest. Founded in 1989, this credit repair business has an A+ rating on the BBB, reflecting years of success and satisfied customers.

Whether you're looking for basic services or need more tailored help based on your unique needs and financial situation, Sky Blue will work with you every step of the way.

They understand all the complex state laws around debt collection and are always ready to lend a helping hand with friendly customer coaches available around the clock.

No matter your credit situation, choosing Sky Blue guarantees results and gives you peace of mind that your credit score is in good hands.

Sky Blue Features: 3.8/5

Sky Blue credit repair offers a range of customized tools and services to help you take control of your credit. For example, Score Assistance and Credit Rebuilding will help you get your finances back on track quickly.

Their expert dispute process helps ensure that each of your cases gets the attention it deserves, while the 35-day dispute cycle keeps things moving quickly.

Additionally, their latest SOL research ensures that you stay up-to-date on all relevant debt collection laws in your state - giving you the edge needed to manage collectors successfully.

Unfortunately, Sky Blue doesn’t offer credit monitoring services.

Sky Blue Packages: 4/5

Their monthly $79 comprehensive package gives you everything you need to improve and maintain your credit score for an incredibly affordable fee.

And if you're looking to save even more, you can add a partner or spouse for just $40 more per month.

With so many features and benefits available at such an accessible price point, Sky Blue stands above the rest when it comes to affordability.

How We Choose the Best Credit Repair Services

Many factors influenced our decision to choose the top credit repair companies. To create a well-rounded list, we looked at numerous factors, including:

Reviews and Complaints

No company is perfect, so we considered both the positive and negative feedback from past customers when putting together our list.

Experience and Reputation

We believe that choosing a reputable credit repair service is crucial to getting the results you need. Therefore, our top picks were based on experience, years in business, and BBB ratings.

Setup Costs and Monthly Fees

We wanted to make sure that our list included companies that offered fair and affordable monthly costs while also making it easy to start the process.

Professionalism and Customer Service

To determine our top picks, we considered factors such as quality of customer service, professionalism, and overall satisfaction when interacting with representatives.

Services and Packages Offered

We looked for companies that offered various services to make sure our list was comprehensive. We also considered the different needs of customers when choosing our top picks, such as those with bad credit or who need to rebuild their credit score.

Money-back Guarantee

To provide you with the best possible options, we looked for companies that offered a money-back guarantee in case you're not satisfied with their services.

A 90-day money-back guarantee ensures you'll receive the results you're looking for or get your money back - giving you peace of mind that you're making a sound investment.

Additional Features

We considered any additional perks or benefits that each company offered to ensure our list was as comprehensive as possible. These might include things like credit monitoring, identity theft protection, or credit counseling.

Results

The whole point of working with a credit repair service is to improve your credit score. Therefore, we looked for companies that successfully delivered results and had a reasonable time frame for providing them.

It can be challenging to know which one is right for you with so many companies available. But by considering these key factors, you have a better chance of finding the right credit repair agency for your needs.

Best Credit Repair Companies - FAQs

(Shutterstock) excellent credit score report

Now that we've outlined what you should look for in a legitimate credit repair company, let's take a look at some frequently asked questions:

What Are Some Tips for Working With Credit Repair Agencies?

There are a few things you should keep in mind when working with most credit repair companies:

Get everything in writing. This includes the services they're offering, credit repair cost, and the timeline for results. Avoid companies that ask for a large upfront payment. You shouldn't have to pay anything until the work is done, as per the Credit Repair Organizations Act. Ensure that the company you're working with is reputable and has a good track record. Check out customer reviews, their BBB rating, and other important information before signing up.

What Is the Best Company to Use to Fix Your Credit?

Lexington Law is one of the most qualified and successful credit repair organizations in the United States. With a team of highly qualified attorneys, Lexington Law has a proven track record of helping people improve their credit scores. In addition, Lexington Law is one of the only companies that can also offer identity theft protection and financial planning.

What Is the Fastest Way to Repair Your Credit?

There's no one "right" answer when it comes to repairing your credit. However, you can take a few steps that will help you see results more quickly. One of the most important is to dispute any errors on your credit report. This simple step can make a big difference in your score, and it's easy to do.

Another crucial step is to deal with collections. If you have collection accounts on your report, they will drag down your score.

However, even if you're not able to pay them off right away, you can negotiate with the collection agency to remove the account from your report by utilizing a goodwill intervention from CreditRepair.com.

Is It Worth Paying Someone to Fix Your Credit?

If you want to save money, yes.

There's no question that having a good credit score is essential. Bad credit can lead to higher interest rates on loans, costing you thousands of dollars in extra fees over the life of the loan. It can also make it difficult to rent an apartment or get a job.

While there are some things you can do on your own to improve your credit score, if you have negative items on your report, it's worth enlisting the help of a professional.

Credit repair companies can help remove inaccurate or outdated information from your report, which can boost your score in a matter of months. And better yet, companies like Credit Saint offer free consultations so you can get started without having to pay a dime.

How Do Credit Repair Companies Work?

There are many different ways that credit repair companies work on behalf of their clients.

The first step is to investigate the items on your credit report that are causing your score to decrease. This can involve looking into late payments, collections, or other derogatory marks.

Once they understand why your score is low, they can begin working to dispute these items with the three credit bureaus. This often involves sending letters and documentation to credit reporting agencies showing that the items in question are inaccurate or should be removed entirely as outlined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

In addition to investigating and disputing items on your credit report, many credit repair companies will also work with you to develop a plan for improving your overall credit health. This can include things like credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

What are the Top 7 Credit Repair Companies?

The top 7 credit repair companies are as follows:

How Long Does It Typically Take to See Results?

This will typically depend on the type of credit repair service being used and each individual's needs. In general, you'll begin to see results within 3 to 6 months of signing up for a service.

Of course, this timeline can vary depending upon the types of items being removed from your credit report.

How Does Credit Repair Help With Identity Theft?

Over 9 million people have their identities stolen each year, and credit repair is one of the best ways to protect yourself from identity theft.

Reputable credit repair services like Experian can help you monitor your credit report for signs of identity theft.

They can also help you file disputes with the credit bureaus if inaccurate information appears on your report. Hiring a credit repair company can also help you rebuild your credit score if it has been damaged by identity theft.

How to Avoid Credit Repair Scams?

The best way to avoid credit repair scams is to stick to our list of reputable, trustworthy companies and never pay upfront for services.

Always check reviews and the company's reputation before signing up. And remember to keep your private information secure. That way, your data won't be stolen or compromised.

Top 5 Credit Repair Services

(Shutterstock) infographic ranking different credit scores

Here's a brief rundown of why these 5 companies are our top picks for the best credit repair services.

Qualified attorneys on hand

Remarkable reputation

Robust features

Fair pricing

Free credit overview

Educational resources

Over 25 years of experience

Money-back guarantee

A rating with BBB

Successful results

Free Experian Boost

CreditLock feature

Identity theft protection

Quickest results

Money-back guarantee

Free consultation

How to Improve Your Credit Score In 2022 - Conclusion

Credit repair companies can help remove negative items from your credit report, raising your score significantly.

Most credit repair services use a similar process of investigation and dispute, but some companies certainly outperform others.

For example, Lexington Law has a stellar reputation and the tools to deal with even the most complex credit issues. Meanwhile, CreditRepair offers free resources like an online credit overview to help you understand your credit better.

Ultimately, the best way to choose a credit repair company is by doing your research and reading reviews from other customers.

With these factors in mind, you're sure to find the best credit repair company to help improve your credit score.

Thanks for reading!

